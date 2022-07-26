Roller Champions was launched in May after multiple postponements years after its original announcement, but in the last day or so the news spread that the game is already at an end, with Ubisoft that he plans to end support for the title after the end of the third season.

However, that may not be the case, or at least that’s what Ubisoft says. Recently, the Roller Champions development team posted a statement on Twitter to respond to these rumors. “Roller Champions will not be canceled and Ubisoft fully supports it“wrote the developer.

That said, the current first season of the multiplayer title, Disco Fever, will be extended. The development team says they want to take their time and focus on player feedback before launching new content as part of new seasons.

“As for the content, we can tell you that we have some interesting things planned for the next seasons“, adds the statement.”We strongly believe, however, that before we launch new content, we need to do the right thing for our players, and we are taking the time to do so before we do so.“.

Hello Champions! Let’s clear it out of the way first, Roller Champions isn’t getting canceled, and Ubisoft fully supports it. You can rest assured we’ll keep you updated as we roll forward. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/U8mfQRZRoH – Roller Champions (@RollerChampions) July 25, 2022



Of course, there are still a lot of questions that this statement doesn’t quite clear up, and players will keep wondering how long it will be before next season arrives, what the scope of future seasons will be, or how long Ubisoft intends to continue supporting the game.

Roller Champions is available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source: Gamingbolt.