Roller ChampionsUbisoft’s new free-to-play arcade sports title, may close the doors within a few months of launch, to be precise after the end of the Season 3at least according to the latest tip from the journalist and videogame insider Jeff Grubb.

The indiscretion was launched during the last episode of the XboxEra podcast, where Grubb, reading a message from his source, said: “Roller Champions will be canceled after Season 3.”

Roller Champions is available from May 25 on PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. On June 21, the game also arrived on Epic Games and Nintendo Switch, coinciding with the start of Season 2, which will end at the end of August.

Considering that each season of Roller Champions lasts two months, according to Grubb’s sources, the game should definitely close its doors to end of Octoberabout five months after launch.

As VGC points out, during the latest meeting with shareholders Ubisoft stated that Roller Champions is getting better results by Hyper Scape, the unsuccessful battle royale of the French company whose servers were permanently closed on April 28th. However, this does not necessarily mean that the game is going well. For example, at the time of writing Roller Champions has less than 80 viewers on Twitch, a sign that at least on the purple platform it’s not that popular.

In any case we are talking about unofficial rumors and therefore we suggest you treat them as such pending an official statement from Ubisoft on the matter.

Staying on the subject, the French company has postponed Avatar: Fronters of Pandora and announced the cancellation of Ghost Recon Frontline, Splinter Cell VR and two other games never publicly revealed.