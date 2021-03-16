As a filmmaker, Nancy Holt was guided by sunlight, dust clouds or reflections in the water. In an edition dedicated to the relationship with the landscape and nature, the Punto de Vista documentary film festival, which is held throughout this week in Pamplona, ​​dedicates its main retrospective to the semi-unknown work on film by the American artist. Trained as a biologist, Holt moved to New York in 1960. She immediately began her experiments with photography, film, and sound art. TO …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS