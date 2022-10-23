The Grand Prix of the United States of America in the world calendar of Formula 1 it has been held since 2021 at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. In the past there have been other Formula 1 appointments in America with different denominations: they follow the respective registers of gold.
Roll of honor USA GP
1959 – Sebring: Bruce McLaren (Cooper)
1960 – Riverside: Stirling Moss (Lotus)
1961 – Watkins Glen: Innes Ireland (Lotus)
1962 – Watkins Glen: Jim Clark (Lotus)
1963 – Watkins Glen: Graham Hill (BRM)
1964 – Watkins Glen: Graham Hill (BRM)
1965 – Watkins Glen: Graham Hill (BRM)
1966 – Watkins Glen: Jim Clark (Lotus)
1967 – Watkins Glen: Jim Clark (Lotus)
1968 – Watkins Glen: Jackie Stewart (Matra)
1969 – Watkins Glen: Jochen Rindt (Lotus)
1970 – Watkins Glen: Emerson Fittipaldi (Lotus)
1971 – Watkins Glen: François Cevert (Tyrrell)
1972 – Watkins Glen: Jackie Stewart (Tyrrell
1973 – Watkins Glen: Ronnie Peterson (Lotus)
1974 – Watkins Glen: Carlos Reutemann (Brabham)
1975 – Watkins Glen: Niki Lauda (Ferrari)
1976 – Watkins Glen: James Hunt (McLaren)
1977 – Watkins Glen: James Hunt (McLaren)
1978 – Watkins Glen: Carlos Reutemann (Ferrari)
1979 – Watkins Glen: Gilles Villeneuve (Ferrari)
1980 – Watkins Glen: Alan Jones (Williams)
1989 – Phoenix: Alain Prost (McLaren)
1990 – Phoenix: Ayrton Seine (McLaren)
1991 – Phoenix: Ayrton Seine (McLaren)
2000 – Indianapolis: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)
2001 – Indianapolis: Mika Häkkinen (McLaren)
2002 – Indianapolis: Rubens Barrichello (Ferrari)
2003 – Indianapolis: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)
2004 – Indianapolis: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)
2005 – Indianapolis: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)
2006 – Indianapolis: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)
2007 – Indianapolis: Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)
2012 – Austin: Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)
2013 – Austin: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)
2014 – Austin: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2015 – Austin: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2016 – Austin: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2017 – Austin: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2018 – Austin: Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)
2019 – Austin: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
2021 – Austin: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2022 – Austin: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Roll of honor US West GP
1976 – Long Beach: Clay Regazzoni (Ferrari)
1977 – Long Beach: Mario Andretti (Lotus)
1978 – Long Beach: Carlos Reutemann (Ferrari)
1979 – Long Beach: Gilles Villeneuve (Ferrari)
1980 – Long Beach: Nelson Piquet (Brabham)
1981 – Long Beach: Alan Jones (Williams)
1982 – Long Beach: Niki Lauda (McLaren)
1983 – Long Beach: John Watson (McLaren)
Roll of Honor GP USA East
1982 – Detroit: John Watson (McLaren)
1983 – Detroit: Michele Alboretum (Tyrrell)
1984 – Detroit: Nelson Piquet (Brabham)
1985 – Detroit: Keke Rosberg (Williams)
1986 – Detroit: Ayrton Seine (Lotus)
1987 – Detroit: Ayrton Seine (Lotus)
1988 – Detroit: Ayrton Seine (McLaren)
Albo d’Oro GP Ceasar Palace
1981 – Las Vegas: Alan Jones (Williams)
1982 – Las Vegas: Michele Alboretum (Tyrrell)
Roll of honor GP Dallas
1984 – Dallas: Keke Rosberg (Williams)
