Imola acquired a stable place in Formula 1 thanks to the San Marino Grand Prix. The race was born thanks to the will of Enzo Ferrari and of FAMS (San Marino Automobile Motoring Federation) who have been working on this idea since 1974.

In previous years, the Imola circuit had already hosted Formula 1 races: in 1979 the Dino Ferrari Grand Prix was held, not valid for the world championship, while in 1980 Imola had hosted the Grand Prix of Italy, moved only for that year from the Monza track. In 2020 Imola hosted the first edition of the Emilia Romagna GP.

Imola roll of honor

1980 – Italian GP: Nelson Piquet (Brabham)

1981 – San Marino GP: Nelson Piquet (Brabham)

1982 – San Marino GP: Didier Pironi (Ferrari)

1983 – San Marino GP: Patrick Tambay (Ferrari)

1984 – San Marino GP: Alain Prost (McLaren)

1985 – San Marino GP: Elio De Angelis (Lotus)

1986 – San Marino GP: Alain Prost (McLaren)

1987 – San Marino GP: Nigel Mansell (Williams)

1988 – San Marino GP: Ayrton Seine (McLaren)

1989 – San Marino GP: Ayrton Seine (McLaren)

1990 – San Marino GP: Riccardo Patrese (Williams)

1991 – San Marino GP: Ayrton Seine (McLaren)

1992 – San Marino GP: Nigel Mansell (Williams)

1993 – San Marino GP: Alain Prost (Williams)

1994 – San Marino GP: Michael Schumacher (Benetton)

1995 – San Marino GP: Damon Hill (Williams)

1996 – San Marino GP: Damon Hill (Williams)

1997 – San Marino GP: Heinz-Harald Frentzen (Williams)

1998 – San Marino GP: David Coulthard (McLaren)

1999 – San Marino GP: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2000 – San Marino GP: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2001 – San Marino GP: Ralf Schumacher (Williams)

2002 – San Marino GP: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2003 – San Marino GP: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2004 – San Marino GP: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2005 – San Marino GP: Fernando Alonso (Renault)

2006 – San Marino GP: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2020 – GP Made in Italy-Emilia Romagna: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2021 – GP Made in Italy-Emilia Romagna: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2022 – GP Made in Italy-Emilia Romagna: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)