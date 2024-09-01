The Italian Grand Prix It is one of the classic races of the Formula 1 World Championship. It is normally held on the first Sunday of September on the historic track of the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, the oldest circuit (1922) after the one in Indianapolis.



The first Italian Grand Prix was held on September 4, 1921 in Montichiari in the province of Brescia, on a circuit created from roads open to traffic. The following year the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza was built and since then the race has always been held on the Monza track, with the exception of the editions of 1937, 1947, 1948 and 1980. In 1928 a very serious accident occurred during the race: the driver Emilio Materassi lost control of the car, a Talbot, after the Parabolica curve, before the finishing straight and at over 200 km/h he crashed into the crowd gathered at the edge of the track, killing 30 people. Following this tragic event, the Grand Prix was not held in the following two years, resuming only in 1931. In 1937 the race was held on the Montenero circuit in Livorno, to return the following year to Monza for the last edition before the Second World War.

After the war, the Grand Prix resumed in 1947: however, the Monza track was still unusable due to the serious damage caused by the war events. Therefore, that year it was held in Milan and in 1948 in Turin. From 1949, the Monza track was returned. In 1950, the Formula 1 World Championship was established and since then the Italian Grand Prix has always been part of it. (photo above, Monza GP Italy 1950): in the early years it was even the final race, later other Grand Prix were added on later dates. In 1980, to meet the demand of the Romagna fans, the Italian Grand Prix was held on the Imola racetrack. From the following year the Italian Grand Prix returned to Monza, while the San Marino Grand Prix was assigned to Imola. From then until 2006, two Grand Prix were always held on Italian soil.

Roll of Honor Italian GP (pre-F1)

1921 – Montichiari: Jules Goux (Ballot)

1922 – Monza: Peter Border (FIAT)

1923 – Monza: Charles Salamander (FIAT)

1924 – Monza: Antonio Askari (Alfa Romeo)

1925 – Monza: Gaston Brilli-Peri (Alfa Romeo)

1926 – Monza: Louis Charavel (Bugatti)

1927 – Monza: Robert Benoist (Delegation)

1928 – Monza: Louis Chiron (Bugatti)

1931 – Monza: Joseph Campari/Tazio Clouds (Alfa Romeo)

1932 – Monza: Tazio Clouds (Alfa Romeo)

1933 – Monza: Luigi Beans (Alfa Romeo)

1934 – Monza: Luigi Beans/Rudolph Caracciola (Mercedes Benz)

1935 – Monza: Hans Stuck (Auto-Union)

1936 – Monza: Bernd Rosemeyer (Auto-Union)

1937 – Livorno: Rudolf Caracciola (Mercedes Benz)

1938 – Monza: Tazio Clouds (Auto-Union)

1947 – Milan: Carlo Trossi (Alfa Romeo)

1948 – Turin: Jean-Pierre Wimille (Alfa Romeo)

1949 – Monza: Alberto Askari (Ferrari)

Roll of Honour GP Italy

1950 – Monza: Nino Flour (Alfa Romeo)

1951 – Monza: Alberto Askari (Ferrari)

1952 – Monza Alberto Askari (Ferrari)

1953 – Monza: Juan Manuel Fangio (Maserati)

1954 – Monza: Juan Manuel Fangio (Mercedes)

1955 – Monza: Juan Manuel Fangio (Mercedes)

1956 – Monza: Stirling Moss (Maserati)

1957 – Monza: Stirling Moss (Vanwall)

1958 – Monza: Tony Brooks (Vanwall)

1959 – Monza: Stirling Moss (Cooper)

1960 – Monza: Phil Hill (Ferrari)

1961 – Monza: Phil Hill (Ferrari)

1962 – Monza: Graham Hill (BRM)

1963 – Monza: Jim Clark (Lotus)

1964 – Monza: John Surtees (Ferrari)

1965 – Monza: Jackie Stewart (BRM)

1966 – Monza: Ludovico Scarfiotti (Ferrari)

1967 – Monza: John Surtees (Honda)

1968 – Monza: Denny Hulme (McLaren)

1969 – Monza: Jackie Stewart (Matra)

1970 – Monza: Clay Boys (Ferrari)

1971 – Monza: Peter Gethin (BRM)

1972 – Monza: Emerson Fittipaldi (Lotus)

1973 – Monza: Ronnie Peterson (Lotus)

1974 – Monza: Ronnie Peterson (Lotus)

1975 – Monza: Clay Boys (Ferrari)

1976 – Monza: Ronnie Peterson (March)

1977 – Monza: Mario Andretti (Lotus)

1978 – Monza: Niki Praise (Brabham)

1979 – Monza: Jody Scheckter (Ferrari)

1980 – Imola: Nelson Piquet (Brabham)

1981 – Monza: Alain Prost (Renault)

1982 – Monza: Rene Arnoux (Renault)

1983 – Monza: Nelson Piquet (Brabham)

1984 – Monza: Niki Praise (McLaren)

1985 – Monza: Alain Prost (McLaren)

1986 – Monza: Nelson Piquet (Williams)

1987 – Monza: Nelson Piquet (Williams)

1988 – Monza: Gerhard Berger (Ferrari)

1989 – Monza: Alain Prost (McLaren)

1990 – Monza: Ayrton Seine (McLaren)

1991 – Monza: Nigel Mansell (Williams)

1992 – Monza: Ayrton Seine (McLaren)

1993 – Monza: Damon Hill (Williams)

1994 – Monza: Damon Hill (Williams)

1995 – Monza: Johnny Herbert (Benetton)

1996 – Monza: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

1997 – Monza: David Coulthard (McLaren)

1998 – Monza: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

1999 – Monza: Heinz Harald Frentzen (Jordan)

2000 – Monza: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2001 – Monza: Juan Pablo Montoya (Williams)

2002 – Monza: Rubens Barrichello (Ferrari)

2003 – Monza: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2004 – Monza: Rubens Barrichello (Ferrari)

2005 – Monza: Juan Pablo Montoya (McLaren)

2006 – Monza: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2007 – Monza: Fernando Alonso (McLaren)

2008 – Monza: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

2009 – Monza: Rubens Barrichello (Brown)

2010 – Monza: Fernando Alonso (Ferrari)

2011 – Monza: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

2012 – Monza: Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)

2013 – Monza: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

2014 – Monza: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2015 – Monza: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 – Monza: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2017 – Monza: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2018 – Monza: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2019 – Monza: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2020 – Monza: Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

2021 – Monza: Daniel Richard (McLaren)

2022 – Monza: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2023 – Monza: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2024 – Monza: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)