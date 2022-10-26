Home page politics

Of: Tim Vincent Dicke

Back and forth on Russia’s TV: Publicist Krassowski was suspended after scandalous statements about Ukrainian children. But now it sounds very different.

Moscow – roll backwards on Russia’s state TV? The RT broadcaster actually fired the Kremlin propagandist Anton Krassowski after making scandalous statements. Background: The publicist called, among other things, for the drowning of Ukrainian children. But now RT boss Margarita Simonjan shows understanding for the statements.

“I stand up for Krassowski. You can’t just throw out a man who (…) has done so much for Donbass in his place,” Simonyan wrote on Monday (October 24) on her Telegram channel. It’s a remarkable turn of events: only a few hours earlier, Simonyan had fired Krassowski.

Russia’s state TV is said to have been appalled by the statements

The scandal was triggered by Krassowski’s claim in a television program that Ukrainian children believe that Ukraine be from Russia been occupied, either throw them in a river and drown them – or lock them up in a hut and set them on fire. He also denied Ukraine’s right to exist, called for the shooting of Ukrainians and downplayed rape.

RT boss Margarita Simonyan supports the Ukraine war with many appearances on state television. (Archive image) © Sergei Bobylev/imago

The show caused international outrage. “Anton Krasovsky’s statements are barbaric and horrible,” said Simonyan on Sunday (October 23) on Telegram, initially justifying the provisional termination. For her part, Simonian spoke of a “temporary madness” that Krasovsky was afflicted with. She is ending the collaboration for the time being so that no one would suspect that she or other RT staff shared these views, she wrote.

RT boss shows understanding for Ukraine statements

Krassowski later stated in an apology video that he regretted crossing the line. Sometimes it is the case that he gets carried away too much in his programs, he justified his gaffes. Simonyan apparently takes this apology seriously. At least, that’s how she presented it in public. According to her narrative, the Ukrainian enemies brought out the worst in Krasovsky. “It’s very hard to differentiate yourself from them, from the undead we’re fighting,” the RT boss wrote a few hours after the sack.

“It is difficult to be honest and merciful, to control our own obstinacy and to keep it within human norms and God’s commandments. This is the test that God has set for us,” she said. The statement fitted a new shift in Russian war rhetoric. One should not lower oneself to the level of the people in Ukraine, said the Kremlin chief’s top propagandist Wladimir Putin. Krassowski has now understood that too.

Russia: Krasovsky rehabilitated on Russia’s state TV?

The RT boss followed up on Vladimir Solovyov. Solovyov is one of the most famous personalities of Russian state TV, he is considered a confidant of Putin. “Anton asked for forgiveness several times, made a video in which he called himself a fool and an idiot and tried to explain why he said what he said,” Simonyan said on Solovyov’s show on Tuesday (October 25 ). The reported about it Daily Beast-Journalist Julia Davis on her blog Russian Media Monitor Analyzed videos from the Russian state media.

Russian Orthodox culture requires Simonian to forgive anyone who shows remorse. “For me, my religion is the only imperative, the only standard for words and deeds.” (tvd/dpa)