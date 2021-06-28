Tesla’s mainly drive on the Zuidas. Rolf Schrama (45) rides around on a toddler bike. Which he has had for five years, from his period as a Paralympic sailor. He is attached to the bicycle. Not only because it reminds him of a special time, but also because it contributes to diversity and inclusion in the Zuidas.

In 2016, Schrama, who has a rare form of dwarfism, sailed for the Paralympic Games in Rio. That career came to an end a few years ago when sailing was taken off the Paralympic calendar. “The choice was made for me. Somehow it turned out well. I wanted to be at home more because I now have two young children. That is top sport for me too.”

When his sailing career finally came to an end after the Games in Rio, he had to think about the next step. “From my previous job at financial service provider MLP Private Finance, I remembered that many people were not in the right place. That also applied to me: I worked with numbers while I much prefer to work with people. Sailing has taught me that you can only really flourish if you are in the right place. I also heard more and more often what people with disabilities are struggling with in the labor market. Not being able to get a job, prejudices, ‘micro-aggressions’. The latter are sometimes ‘little’ things, such as: ‘How nice that you work here’, ‘Can you also drive a car?’ Or “I hadn’t looked after you that you can write.” Such comments are often intended as compliments, but have the opposite effect.”

Schrama: “In the beginning I had more trouble with that kind of well-meaning but annoying remarks. But now I understand better where they come from. Everyone has to deal with prejudice. And that may not be so surprising.”

According to the Social Economic Council, the number of people with a ‘work disability’ in the Netherlands is 1.2 million. The Participation Act, which came into effect in 2015, stipulated, among other things, that this group would receive a lower benefit if they became unemployed. This was intended to encourage people with disabilities to return to work more quickly if they lost their job. “The impression prevailed that they could not work. But when that law came into effect, it was actually said: you can do that. But that perception has not changed overnight. The outside world still often sees the limitation first and only then the competencies. Moreover, suitable workplaces are not arranged one-two-three. Companies must therefore pursue an active policy. People with disabilities should actively look for a job. And they must be placed in the correct position. I am committed to that.”

white men strongholdbol

After his sailing career, Schrama became a speaker on the theme of diversity and inclusion. But he also wanted to influence the hiring policy within a company. The Zuidas seemed to him to be the best place for this. “It is also seen as the white men’s stronghold. A lot of smart people work there. And if you know a lot, it might also be hard to see what you don’t know: your blind spots. I wanted to see if that is so difficult to break.” Schrama was able to fall back on the network he had built up earlier in his career. Since July 2019, Schrama has now been working as a diversity officer at Van Lanschot Kempen. In this position he seeks talent with a disability and explores the possibilities within the organization to hire them.

According to a 2019 study by management consultancy Berenschot, since the introduction of the Participation Act, more employers have been thinking about hiring people with disabilities. Those plans actually led to placement in only 4.5 percent of the companies surveyed by Berenschot. Schrama: “These are frightening figures. But in the last two years things have gone much faster. Also on the Zuidas. So I think I can make the most lasting change here.”

resume

Rolf Schrama (1975) studied business economics at the Alkmaar University of Applied Sciences and economics at the VU University in Amsterdam. After his studies, he worked at the Zuidas for insurance company Achmea, among others. In 2015, Schrama and Sandra Nap became European Paralympic sailing champions. In 2016 he participated as a sailor in the Paralympic Games in Rio. After that, Schrama returned to the Zuidas. This time as ‘diversity officer’ at investment bank Van Lanschot Kempen. He is also hired as a speaker on the theme of diversity and inclusion.

Vacancies are often the first obstacle for people with disabilities. “It may contain requirements that can deter someone in advance. People with disabilities sometimes have taken longer to complete their studies and therefore do not yet have the required work experience. It is also possible that someone has an ‘energy restriction’ [een aandoening waardoor iemand sneller moe is] and therefore cannot work forty hours, but twenty for example. As a result, you quickly do not qualify for the job you want. That is a shame, because people with disabilities are often very goal-oriented, think in solutions, can take setbacks and have perseverance. Because they have come from further afield.”

Schrama therefore believes that companies should not only express the value of an employee in productivity and money. “It should be more about the bigger picture: the role you can play as a company in society. You should be proud to employ a diverse group of people. It just makes a company more fun.”

being realistic

But the work doesn’t stop with bringing in people. It can also be difficult to keep someone for an extended period of time. It is important to be realistic, says Schrama: “Someone with a disability cannot do everything. We have to be honest about that. But if you put that person in the right place, the limitation is largely gone. Sometimes that takes a bit of searching.”

“It may be that someone is not able to perform certain tasks from the package properly or does not fit well in a team. Maybe someone on another team will show up better. Or does that person have to do other work that fits. Or the work environment needs to be adapted.”

No restriction is the same. As an employer, you have to watch out for that, says Schrama. And not all limitations are immediately visible. “For example, someone with autism can be very strong analytically. It might work really well with data. But does need a quieter workplace. That requires a bit of customization. That actually applies to any limitation. It is therefore important that the manager is prepared to take a broader view.”

As ‘diversity officer’, Schrama regularly attends ‘meet & greets’. These are places where people with disabilities and employers can meet. In this way he has already helped several people at Van Lantschot Kempen to find a job. Someone who is still very close to him is a young woman from Iran. She is missing part of an arm, does not master the Dutch language and did not have a work permit. “She had an excellent resume and I saw fire in her eyes. I knew I had to make an effort for her. So I presented her profile to a few managers. She now has a permanent position and is responsible for marketing for our London office. I am very proud of that.”

Schrama hopes that he will soon have more such stories to tell. “I want the Zuidas to be teeming with wheelchairs, canes and bicycles like mine. Maybe I’m the fat woman in fashion, I sometimes think. I try to shift the fashion image on the Zuidas.”