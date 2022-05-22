Mr. Mützenich, how is your relationship with Friedrich Merz?

Our relationship is resilient, we communicate with each other and we can come to an agreement when necessary.

It is currently particularly necessary for the decision to provide the Bundeswehr with a special fund of 100 billion euros. Because Article 87a of the Basic Law is to be changed, the traffic light needs votes from the Union. Can you do that with Friedrich Merz?

Mr. Merz knows that constitutional lawyers have confirmed in a public hearing that there are other ways than the military constitution to provide the 100 billion. If Germany is in an emergency situation, Article 115 allows borrowing by simple majority.

That sounds like a threat to the Union: we can do it without you.

That’s not a threat. The constitution opens up several ways for us to reach our goal, that’s the way it is. But we prefer to walk the path together with the CDU and CSU. The Union should realize that the issue is too serious for tactical play. I hope that Mr. Merz will move away from the idea of ​​only wanting to appoint as many MPs as are absolutely necessary for the amendment to the Basic Law. The whole thing is not a counting rhyme. The exercise of mandate through voting is at the heart of our parliamentary democracy.

Where is the content?

We still have to agree on a few things, such as how to enshrine NATO’s goals in our decision.

You mean that 2 percent of gross national product is spent on defense?

There is an openness to the wording in the Wales NATO decision. It states that the member countries should move towards the two percent target. NATO leaves open what needs to be planned in national budgets to achieve this goal. It has always been important for Germany to close capability gaps and to make an appropriate qualitative contribution to the defense of the alliance.

















So it’s not about a mathematical definition, but about filling in content?

I'm not a good mathematician anyway, and you don't get certainty mathematically either. Against the background of Russia's attack on Ukraine, it's about clarifying what we need to establish security and defense capability.







Does that mean: 1.7 percent is okay if Germany contributes what is needed?

Germany spends 50 billion a year on defense. Much of this has not been issued in recent years. There are certainly still qualitative increases possible, which can be achieved independently of budget increases. In the next week of meetings we will decide on the defense budget for 2022 and hopefully also on the special fund. This is how we achieve the NATO goals.







Will the 100 billion euros only go to the Bundeswehr? The opposition fears that in the end a good deal will be used for other purposes, such as development aid.

I just want to say this much: In retrospect, the Bundeswehr will be very grateful for what a Social Democratic Chancellor will have done for them.