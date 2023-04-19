Last Saturday night (15), dozens of young people took to the streets in the historic and financial center of Chicago, known as the Loop, and caused various damage to cars, buildings and other public infrastructure.

During the riot, two teenagers were shot near Millennium Park, one of the city’s most famous tourist sites. A 16-year-old was hit in the right arm, while the other, 17, was shot in the leg. Both were taken to a nearby hospital and are in stable condition.

In a statement, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) reported that 15 people were arrested, nine adults and six minors. Most of the arrests were on charges of reckless conduct. However, among those detained were also a man and a teenager who were driving a stolen car, and a 16-year-old who was apprehended for illegally carrying a weapon.

The large group of young people toured the main streets of the region, such as Michigan Avenue, climbing into vehicles, breaking windshields and shop windows. In addition, they chased and pushed people passing by. This behavior was classified by the CPD as “disturbing” and a risk for tourists, residents and the young people involved.

The concentration was called through social networks, but it is not yet clear to the police what motivated the acts of vandalism. “All are welcome and encouraged to enjoy all that Chicago has to offer, including the popular downtown area, but criminal activity will never be tolerated. Those involved in criminal activities will be arrested and held responsible”, guaranteed the CPD.

However, this is not the first time that young people have caused trouble in this area. In 2020 and 2021, there were similar scenes, albeit on a smaller scale, that led to a ban on unaccompanied teens staying in Millenium Park at night.

These actions were called by the American press “teen takeover”, an expression in English used to signal a teenage rebellion and similar to “rolezinho” in Portuguese – a practice popularized in the early 2010s, when thousands of teenagers invaded, all at the same time, shopping malls in major Brazilian capitals.

The Chicago episode comes amid a general increase in the number of reported crimes in the third largest city in the United States. From 2021 to 2022, there was a 41% increase in the number of occurrences. The number of vehicle thefts more than doubled in this same period (102%) and overall thefts increased by 56%.

These data made public safety the central theme of the municipal elections that ended this month. To get an idea, in Houston, a city with almost the same number of inhabitants as Chicago, there was a general drop in the number of reported occurrences, and vehicle thefts grew by only 11% from one year to the next.

The number of homicides also draws attention: since the beginning of this year, 152 people have been murdered in the city, according to data compiled by the Chicago Sun-Times. Last year, of the five largest cities in the country, Chicago was the one with the highest homicide rate per capita, a concentration five times greater than New York, for example.

“Defunding” of the police

The group’s invasion generated fear and also a series of criticisms regarding the way American mayors are dealing with the problem, especially the defense of reducing investments in police in response to protests over the murder of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis in 2020 That’s a campaign flag that Democrats have been upholding in various regions of the country.

Supporting this idea, the newly elected mayor of Chicago, former unionist teacher Brandon Johnson, took to Twitter to comment on last Saturday’s acts of vandalism. He said there is no place in the city for unacceptable crimes, but added that “it is not constructive to demonize youth deprived of opportunities in their own communities”.

As reported by National Review, Acting Mayor Lori Lightfoot also condemned the group’s reckless and illegal behavior, adding that it will not allow public spaces to become a stage for criminal actions. In addition, the mayor asked parents and guardians to be aware of their children and take responsibility for their actions. “Instilling important values ​​like respect for people and property must start at home,” she said.

Democratic Mayor Lightfoot supported reducing funding for police departments in 2020, but a year later she changed her position and had to go public asking for help from federal agents to combat gun trafficking and other crimes in Chicago.

The response from the city’s two top officials prompted Fox News presenter Kayleigh McEnany to call on leaders to condemn the vandalism without further reservations. “The words of elected officials are important and should be a firm statement showing that there will be consequences if this behavior persists. Period,” she pointed out.

In an interview with CBS Chicago, former Deputy Superintendent of the Chicago Police, Antonio Riccio, also criticized the lack of a consistent plan to prevent young people from returning to the streets in the coming weekends and said that the situation is getting out of control. .

“We are starting to see some of the economic implications of this, some of the effects. People are no longer going downtown to support local businesses, restaurants or enjoy Millenium Park,” he said.

“Maybe the police department needs to get some experienced people in a room and come up with an effective strategy. It’s not the last time this will happen,” said Riccio.