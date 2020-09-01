The industry leader took time in 2020 to present its models. The “Submariner” collection seems to have been specially designed for difficult phases. We had it in hand first.

Robust, larger than the previous models and with a new movement: the “Submariner” from Rolex is the quintessence of the company

KRisimes are moments of reflection. This applies to companies as well as to people: At the moment, it is less about breaking new ground and more about the question of what holds your own association together at the core. The watch industry has its own cycles, its products take years to develop before they can be presented to the public. It is all the more interesting what the industry leader Rolex is now presenting: Their new “Submariner” models are the quintessence of the brand that has been around since the days of Hans Wilsdorf (1881–1960) everything revolves around robustness.

As early as 1914, the company founder was thinking a lot about how to protect the movement of a wristwatch from water penetration. In 1922 he introduced the “Submarine” – a housing around the housing prevented damage from moisture. In 1926 the screwed “Oyster” came onto the market – its myth was born when it was on the swimmer’s arm Mercedes slide sustained no damage in the English Channel. In 1953, the “Submariner” was the first watch that was water-resistant to 100 meters, and in 1960 a special Rolex model dived into the Mariana Trench.

The watch held out: Mercedes Gleitze in 1927 when trying to swim across the English Channel with an “Oyster Perpetual” on his arm Source: © Rolex

With a diameter of 41 millimeters, the new “Submariner” version is slightly larger than its predecessor, and the Geneva-based company adapted the strap accordingly. Above all, the designers created a new work: The reference 3230 has a heart Chronergy inhibition group made of a nickel-phosphorus alloy with a spiral made of Parachrom, as the company was able to use for the first time in 2015. The components are not only insensitive to magnetic interference, the caliber runs ten times more accurately than its predecessor even in the event of vibrations.

In concrete terms, the wearer will recognize the progress in the fact that the new model has a power reserve of 70 hours instead of the previous 48 hours. Customers have got used to the unmatched precision of a maximum of plus or minus two seconds deviation per day for so long that they no longer pass on their own message. It is also an established standard that the timepieces are waterproof up to 300 meters.

Ultra-precise: Rolex re-designed the movement with the reference 3230 B for the next “Submariner” generation Source: © Rolex / Jean-Daniel Meyer

What should astonish fans and observers alike, however, is the timing the Swiss have: They developed a product for a crisis that they could not have known would hit the world. It has been difficult for a long time to find a company in whichever industry that can call this momentum its own.

With various steel models such as the “Cosmograph Daytona”, the studios cannot keep up with the production, so that even before Covid-19 stories of fights between interested parties made the rounds. Due to the current loss of production, the run should be fueled again – and it can be assumed that the new collection will not be available nationwide.

The “Deep Sea Special” was the first watch to appear in the Mariana Trench in 1960 – that is, at a depth of almost 11,000 meters Source: © Rolex / Jean-Daniel Meyer

In the case of vintage watches, there is also no manufacturer that has been as stable in value as Rolex for ages. If you don’t deliberately destroy it, you can sell almost every timepiece from the brand without loss. And where with other suppliers, for example, mistakes such as a wrong number on the dial make every model worthless, watches at Rolex that have left the factory with a flaw are priceless.

Sounds crazy, but it’s true. The quality controls are so rigid that defects are as good as impossible, and when they actually reach the customer, he is holding something that doesn’t actually exist.

Black dial, water-resistant to 300 meters and highly recognizable: the “Submariner” from Rolex Source: © Rolex / Alain Costa

According to reports, the decision-makers in Geneva are aware of the fact that this situation harbors great dangers. Many companies have already failed to see success in the years of their greatest triumphs as a kind of right to which they are entitled by nature. Doing everything possible to avoid this trap is a wise decision.

Depending on the reading, this is either miserable news for the competition or excellent. Nobody will be able to get around Rolex for the foreseeable future. But it is also possible that the whole industry will benefit if its workhorse refuses to flag.

