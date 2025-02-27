For almost 70 years, Rolex has been an unwavering partner of the candle worlddefending the search for excellence with the custodians of this sport. With a vision that celebrates not only victory but the journey in itself, Rolex shares with the nautical community the passion for the milestones and emotions that define success. This commitment extends to venerated candle events and the future of sport, exemplified by the innovative Rolex Sailgp championship and the 2025 calendar. From the Grand Prize regattas to resistance competitions on the high seas, Rolex continues to honor the human ideal of achievement, while helping to shape the future of sport inside and out of water.

The championship Rolex Sailgp He is a pioneer of sport, a circuit that shows precision, innovation and an exciting action of regattas with a philosophy driven by a purpose. The 2025 season, which began at the end of November 2024 in Dubai, is the most complete and bold to date, and in it the best crew members of the world will compete aboard identical F50 catamaranes in impressive places. In January, the championship returned to New Zealand, where thousands of spectators gathered to witness the triumph of Australia Sailgp Team. From there, the 12 teams traveled to Sydney (Australia), where the emotion continued with the victory of Emirates Great Britain Sailgp Team, which strengthened at the top of the classification. Next, the teams will cross the American continent, where they will play the Rolex Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix on March 15 and 16, and the debut in May of the Championship in Brazil, competing in the waters of Rio de Janeiro. Next, the series will go to Europe for a spectacular summer of regattas, before crowning this year’s champions in Abu Dhabi in November. As a recently announced sponsor, Rolex supports SailGP’s dedication to elite performance, sustainability and equality, with inspiring individuals and team spirit in his heart.

The rolex calendar and the candle continues with the Rolex TP52 World Championship (TP52 World Cup), which will be held in July in Cascais, Portugal, a summit event in the regattas of large monoccas awards. The best regatists, including tactics and elite strategists, compete hand in hand in a skill and precision display. The level of the competition is extraordinary, and every second in the water reflects months of meticulous preparation and attention to detail. From the optimization of the boat and the equipment, to the creation of a cohesive team, the success in this championship is the culmination of an incessant dedication. During a week of intense coastal regattas, the TP52 sailboat fleet struggles for victory; The triumph is the final reward for a trip defined by excellence.

At the end of that same month of July, one of the most famous events of the oceanic candle, the Rolex Fastnet Racehe will turn 100 from its foundation. Organized by the Royal Ocean Racing Club, which also celebrates its centenary in 2025, this legendary regatta of 695 nautical miles (1,287 kilometers) brings together professional oceanic regions with passionate and skilled amateur crews. With departure in Cowes (Wight Island, the United Kingdom), competitors embark on a demanding journey in often difficult conditions, surrounding the emblematic Fastnet Rock, in front of the southern end of Ireland, before finishing in Cherburg (France). This regatta is not a mere speed competition, but a true test of personal skill and determination, in which each regatist and each crew strive to achieve their final goal and win a place in the history of the candle.









In September, the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cuporganized by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, partner of Rolex since 1984, in collaboration with the IMA (Maxi International Association). This iconic event celebrates 40 years of Rolex support in 2025, mixing tradition and innovation. With an impressive backdrop, spectacular fields of regattas and an exceptional fleet of sailboats, the regatta exemplifies a unique mixture of excellence, technology and navigation spirit.

In October the Rolex Middle Sea Racean oceanic challenge organized by the Royal Malta Yacht Club, famous for its impressive beauty and its relentless demand. The tour of 606 nautical miles (1,122 kilometers), enormously technical, part of the historical Grand Harbor of the Maltese capital, the Valeta, and winds around islands and volcanoes. It is a tactical puzzle that tests strategic thinking, while the unpredictable conditions of the regatta – which range from calm winds to fierce storms – lead the regatists to their physical and mental limits. Offering participants a deep sense of achievement, the regatta embodies the essence of oceanic navigation through a trip as rewarding as challenging.

To close the year, the emblematic Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Raceorganized by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia in collaboration with the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania, will celebrate its 80th edition. With departure on December 26, it is much more than a height regatta; It is a cornerstone of Australian culture and a rite of initiation for navigators. For many, compete and finish the crossing of 628 nautical miles (1,163 kilometers) between Sydney and Hobart is considered one of the greatest achievements of this sport. The experience transforms participants into authentic ocean navigators and makes them earn respect for their classmates. This legendary regatta is famous for its harsh conditions, fierce winds, huge seas, sleepless nights and the unpredictable force of nature.

While the Rolex Sailgp championship and the other five outstanding events highlight the authentic and deeply entrenched Rolex connection with this sport, the scope of the commitment of the Swiss watchman with the candle extends much further. The South Atlantic Circuit Rolex, which is celebrated in January, joins the South American Nautical Communities, exemplifying the camaraderie and skill. The ninth edition of the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup, which is celebrated every two years in early September, brings together international teams formed by amateur crews of the most prestigious nautical clubs in the world during a week of close competition; Host New York Yacht Club supplies ships and candles. At the end of that same month, Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez and the Rolex Big Boat Series of San Francisco celebrate the end of the season of coastal regattas in the Mediterranean and on the west coast of the United States, respectively. Out of the water, Rolex continues to forge the future of the candle through its collaboration with World Sailing, the governing body of this sport, and the annual Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards, which are delivered in November and recognize regatists whose trajectories inspire the next generation.