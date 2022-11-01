Rome – Fabio Fognini enjoying the passage to the second round of a Masters 1000, after losing in the qualifiers. He succeeded at Rolex Paris-Bercy, thanks to a 7-6 6-7 6-2 victory against 18-year-old Frenchman Arthur Fils who now offers him the chance to face the winner between Dutchman Van De Zandschulp and Bulgarian Dimitrov. It all stems from the fact that, last Sunday in the last round of qualifying, Fils had beaten Fognini himself and then had been drawn in the first round against Matteo Berrettini. Which, however, has withdrawn being still struggling with plantar fasciitis, triggering the repechage mechanism. And, ironically, the lucky one among the eliminated who managed to get back on the board was Fognini, current n.59 in the world who found himself facing the young Frenchman who in the ranking is in 308 / a position and has a service that travels strong (200 Km / h on average the first ball).

This time Fognini he won in 2 hours and 34 minutes of play and with more winning strokes (33 to 20) and fewer unforced errors (46 to 55). Tomorrow, however, Lorenzo Musetti returns to the field in the round of 32, who will face the Georgian Nikoloz Basilasvili, n.106 in the world. A challenge that is anything but soft for the Tuscan tennis player who will have to face an opponent faced only once in his career, on the outdoor grass in Stuttgart where the Georgian won 7-5 6-3. But today, already for the second round, the former No. 1 in the world took to the field, and now No. 6, Novak Djokovic who beat the American Maxime Cressy in two sets, 7-6 6-4, while tomorrow Rafa Nadal will return to the field, who today attended the press conference on the eve of the match.

“I’m happy to be back on track after a while – said the Spaniard number 2 in the world -. I haven’t been able to play much in the past five months. I am happy, as always, to return to a city that everyone knows how important it is to me, even if it is true that I have never had too much satisfaction here. But I am confident because I feel I can be competitive. “It will be for the energy given by the fresh paternity in the first outing after the birth of his son Rafa Jr:” This time it is actually different – he smiles -. It’s amazing how even after only three weeks of getting to know him you can already miss him completely … but with technology in this age we are lucky, and therefore we can make all the video calls we want “.