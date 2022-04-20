Genoa – The International Sailing Federation and the Italian Sailing Federation have issued a directive that will exclude between 50 and 60 Russian-owned sailboats or flying the Russian flag from Mediterranean regatta “Rolex Giraglia”Scheduled from 10 to 18 June from Sanremo to Saint Tropez to Genoa.

This was announced by the president of the Italian Yacht Club Gerolamo Bianchi at the presentation of the regatta season that will involve Liguria in the coming months.