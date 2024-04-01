lThe president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, disallowed a writ of habeas corpus that a lawyer had presented to annul the search warrants. which was carried out during the early hours of this Saturday in his home and in the Government Palace of Lima, as part of the investigation of his undeclared luxury watches.

The appeal, which was presented by a lawyer identified as Marcos Riveros, was rejected through a document sent by the ruler's defense to the First Specialized Constitutional Court of the Superior Court of Lima.

In the document, distributed by local media, The governor pointed out that Riveros is not part of her legal defense and has not been authorized to present that appeal.

🗣️🔴 The president sent a document to the Judiciary where they indicate that the lawyer Marco Riveros Ramos is not part of her legal defense and that she did not authorize the presentation of said appeal.https://t.co/JQVqu6q02a — RPP News (@RPPNoticias) April 1, 2024

“In my capacity as the supposed 'beneficiary' of this appeal filed unofficially, I go to your office in order to disauthorize the present request for Habeas Corpus, since I do not know the lawyer Marco Riveros Ramos, he is not part of my defense and I have not authorized neither directly nor indirectly to do so,” he emphasized.

The RPP radio station indicated that the Judiciary had already accepted this appeal, presented by Riveros, with the argument that there had been an alleged violation of the right of the representative to have a “competent prosecutor” given the interim status of the current attorney general, Juan Carlos Villena.

Boluarte also requested this Sunday that the Attorney General's Office advance the date on which he must provide his statement on the call. 'Rolex case'which has initially been scheduled for next Friday.

The president's lawyer, Mateo Castañeda, sent a letter in which he requested the Public Ministry to that declaration be taken “immediatelyin order to clarify the facts under investigation as soon as possible.”

Dina Boluarte offered a pre-recorded message on Saturday in which she referred to the raid on her residence as “systematic harassment.” Photo:Reuters Share

He added that the request has been made “in view of the political turbulence that has been occurring (in the country) as a consequence of the different procedures” carried out by the Prosecutor's Office and the Police in this case.

Boluarte was scheduled to show her watches at the Public Ministry last Tuesday and to give her testimony last Wednesday, but she had asked to reschedule both appointments due to her “heavy schedule”, so she did not attend any of these.

This caused the break-in of your home, where the police operation broke the lock of the door, and of the Government Palace, after which the president stated that the procedure had been carried out in an arbitrary, abusive and disproportionate manner, and that she was collaborating with the investigation.

Between Friday night and early Saturday morning, a group of prosecutors and police raided Boluarte's house, but they did not find the watches. Photo:Getty Images Share

In response to the ruler, the Public Ministry assured that the operation was carried out “by order of the Supreme Preparatory Investigation Court of the Supreme Court” and, therefore, ruled out that the intervention was “illegitimate, unconstitutional and abusive.”

He also assured that In the operation “the delivery of the Rolex watches by the President of the Republic was not located nor did it take place, even though she was requested to do so”but he did obtain other elements of interest for the investigation.

EFE