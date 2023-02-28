Life is roles. The role of husband or wife, father or mother, student, professional, worker, etc.

Multiple roles and in each one we assume the role that touches us, which varies according to each circumstance.

However, there are roles that should never change, it is that of being useful to others, that of living according to principles, that of members of a society to which we owe ourselves, and others.

Today I focus on the exalted role of being useful to others, because that is the food of the spirit. Serving is a sublime task. Only those who can, and above all, those who want to serve.

To serve is to live, to be useful, to be someone in life, to leave a mark on our way through the world.

You have to die living and not live dying, that is really living, it is being someone, being part of the world, living until the last second of your life and serving, to the best of your ability, while you live.

Our nation demands a people that serves, that no one is served anymore, that there is no more simulation, deceit, or abuse.

Fortunately, those weeds, with those despicable practices, those disastrous people, are the fewest, but they are also the ones that have done the most damage and unfortunately continue to do so.

Let’s build a new Mexico together, a Mexico without lies, without corruption, without offensive simulations.

We go together for that nation that we owe to future generations.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thank you.