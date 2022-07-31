Role playing games | The Ropecon role-playing event awarded prizes to Ylen Ropelive and event producer Massi Hannula

This weekend in Helsinki, Ropecon is Europe’s largest role-playing event organized by volunteers.

The Ropecon RPG event at the gala, the Game of the Year and Golden Dragon prizes have been awarded again.

A year Ylen was awarded as a player Rope live-program. In Ropelive a group of well-known role-playing game enthusiasts play role-playing games without pre-agreed plot twists.

According to the award jury, “the audience-participating content, made by gamers for gamers, captivated old enthusiasts as well as new audiences.”

Ropecon has been giving out the Game Maker of the Year award since 2014. The award is given for “a meritorious project, activity, publication or other achievement in the field of non-digital games.”

Read more: The world’s most popular role-playing game was translated into Finnish with difficulty

From The 2003 Golden Dragon Award was won by an active role-playing game Massi Hannula. Among other things, Hannula has twice been the main organizer of the live role-playing game conference Solmukohtan, the main editor of the role-playing game blog Loki since 2012, as well as produced and participated in organizing numerous larps and volunteered in many role-playing associations and events.

The Golden Dragon “is awarded for long-term work in the field of role-playing games, miniature games, card games or board games, or for meritorious work in the development or development of game culture,” says the Ropecon press release.

Today Ropecon, held at the Helsinki Messukeskus on the weekend, is Europe’s largest role-playing event organized by volunteers. Organized since 1994, Ropecon has a diverse program related to role-playing and fantasy.