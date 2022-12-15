It was estimated that over 1.5 million individuals would be in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December for this year’s FIFA World Cup. This is an impressive amount for a nation that has a population of 2.8 million. However, it’s common to be a considerable number. World Cup is one of the most anticipated events around the globe.

Because 3.572 million viewers attended the previous edition in Russia in 2018, what challenges and opportunities resulted from this considerable popularity, particularly in translating services?

Qatar World Cup 2022

Since we have seen that around 32 countries have participated in this year’s world cup, Qatar will host people of over 32 different nationalities. To ensure that the people coming to Qatar have a great time, the language barrier needs to be bridged. And to do that, we have agencies like Arabic translation services stepping up to the plate.

Information That Is Distributed Globally

A few years ago, Caitlin Stephens, Deputy Director for Language Services at FIFA, said the fact that they translate around three million words in each language each year: “FIFA has four official languages – English, French, German, and Spanish – which means that most communications and information for its members have to appear in the four languages.”

They also included translating some documents in and out of Russian and Arabic in anticipation of the coming World Cups in Russia and Qatar. In addition to the magazine that is published monthly, FIFA translators also work frequently with press announcements, official regulations, information and correspondence to member associations, minutes from the meetings, technical reports of tournaments, manuals and handbooks, anti-doping and medical details, HR details for staff, legal documents and Governance, and financial statements.

FIFA And Video Game Translation

Moreover, we also have a massive fanbase for Fifa video games. In this scenario, Video games translation services cater to gaming enthusiasts who like to enjoy each other’s company but are unable to due to the persisting language barriers. Video game translations have the ability to connect gamers from different cultures and linguistic diversities.

The broadcast for the Russia World Cup 2018 reached approximately 1600 million viewers in Asia, including 655.7 million people watching (about 18.4 percent of the global number) in China who didn’t even have the chance to participate in the tournament.

This is only the tip of the translation tasks involved in a contest like this. The competition’s popularity is increasing, and its interest is growing. The Qatar version is anticipated to surpass any previous records, specifically regarding fans and the demand for the material. Almost every other agency, such as video game translation firms, has to cater to a large audience.

Fans Want A Seat At The Table

The way people watch entertainment, specifically sports, is changing. Digital media is replacing traditional TV broadcasting, as viewers create their own customized prime time and want to watch what they want at the time they want and in the format they prefer.

The main priorities of the viewers are watching games, watching highlights goals, lockers for the team and the players’ lives during the event, and discovering the culture, foods, and customs of host countries. And that is where a translation company can offer its services to the people.

Translators are just one of many sought-after professionals during these colossal sporting events. Even registered journalists must learn at least a few words and phrases in the language spoken by the host country. Media outlets are also looking to recruit bilingual journalists to cover games and other events. 47% of supporters at Russia 2018’s World Cup were European.

The rising interest in soccer and the coming World Cup provide an excellent opportunity to continue breaking barriers between different cultures and languages. Every professional translation agency that is working under the sun has the chance to give a platform that brings people together.

The most recent edition of this event (2018) is the only time it was to be held on the continent of Eastern Europe. In 2010, the tournament held in South Africa also gained international recognition for Shakira’s rendition of “Waka Waka” (“This Time for Africa”) in both Spanish as well as English.

The words”Ke nako” are in the official slogan of the World Cup in 2010. World Cup means “it is time” in the Sesotho and Setswana languages spoken in South Africa.

These are just a few examples of how people from around the world can take an interest in a separate nation. But to do that, one needs to take the initiative.

Wrapping Up

People of different cultures play sports with other motives, and the conscientious and expert work of the linguistic service providers is essential to the success of a joke. In this regard, the happenings in the Qatar stadiums will be enhanced by an unparalleled multilingual exchange. The stage and the athletes are ready to set the record straight. And suppose you have any misconception about the culture of another state. In that case, the Qatar world cup provides an opportunity to nip the evil in the bud and look at the middle east as a hospitable and welcoming place.