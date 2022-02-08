The Space Marines star in this video game that will feature a Hollywood star.

If you like XCOM-style tactical RPGs, you shouldn’t miss out on Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, which now has a release date, a gameplay trailer, and details about its strategic action. What’s more, Frontier Developments has announced the signing of a Hollywood star of the stature of Andy Serkisknown for playing Gollum in The Lord of the Rings, who in this game will voice the Grand Master and Administrator of the Armory, Vardan Kai.

The video game, developed by Complex Games, puts us at the controls of a squad of Space Marines who must face the threat of Chaos by fighting the spread of Bloom, a demonic plague that is spreading throughout the galaxy. With extensive customization options to equip these Gray Knights, Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters proposes us to wisely combine the skills of each soldier to overcome their turn-based battles.

When will we be able to play this new Warhammer 40K title? Its release date on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store has been set for May 5th. Those who pre-order the game will be able to enjoy extras in the form of two exclusive items; powerful relics: the book Domina Liber Daemonica with the power to cast out demons and the Shattering Hammer of Crys’yllix.

If you are curious about this project, 3DJuegos has already had the opportunity to see this title in depth as we have told you in our impressions of Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters.

