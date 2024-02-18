People's Artist of Russia, cellist Sergei Roldugin will take part in the XVII Winter International Festival of Arts of Yuri Bashmet. Four concerts of the “Musical Team of Russia” will take place on February 18 in Sochi.

Performances will take place at 12:00, 14:00, 16:00 and 18:00. The St. Petersburg House of Music, under the direction of Roldugin, will perform in the Hall of Organ and Chamber Music named after. Alisa Debolskaya.

The concert will feature soloists from the St. Petersburg House of Music: violinists Anna Savkina and Arsenia Sibileva, cellist Maria Bolkonskaya, violinists Andrei Zubenko and Grigory Miroshnik, cellist Ilya Mikhailov, violist Arseniy Zakharov, pianists Ivan Koshcheev, Viktor Nikolaev, Vitaly Petrov and Gleb-Iosif Romanchukevich .

They will perform works by Russian composer Alexander Alyabyev, German composers Carl Maria von Weber and Felix Mendelssohn. The marathon of sonatas will continue the work of the Austrian virtuoso Franz Schubert and other world-famous composers.

“Musical Team of Russia” is a unique series of concerts at the St. Petersburg House of Music, in which young Russian soloists, laureates of international competitions, take part.