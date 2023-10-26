Next Saturday, November 4, The continent is going to paralyze with the grand final between Fluminense from Brazil against Boca Juniors from Argentina, duel that will define the new champion of the Copa Libertadores.

The clash between Cariocas and Xeneizes will have some special ingredients, such as prominence of several Colombians that will be at the Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

On the Boca Juniors side there will be the left back Frank Fabra and the midfielder Jorman Campuzanowho will seek continental glory with a team that has not tasted the joys of being champion since 2007.

In Fluminense, Jhon Arias and Yony González will be the Colombian quota in the Brazilian team that will serve as home team in a heart-stopping final.

Roldán, the unexpected protagonist in the Copa Libertadores final

This Wednesday, Conmebol announced that the Colombian Wílmar Roldán will be the referee in charge of dispensing justice in the most important game on the continent. His experience in finals and World Cups is the best letter of introduction for the judge who will have a difficult challenge on the horizon.

However, it is not the first time that Roldán will direct a Copa Libertadores final. It will be the fourth time that he has taken charge of a match of this caliber after being in the 2012, 2013 and 2014 editions.

Wilmar Roldán looks at the VAR screen. Photo: Rodrigo Buendía. Efe

Wílmar Roldán will have an important incentive for refereeing Fluminense vs Boca Juniors. José Borda, former Colombian referee, revealed the millionaire figures that the Colombian will earn together with his arbitration team.

According to the information provided, The figure is 104,000 dollars – more than 400 million pesos – which will be distributed between the central judge, the assistants, the fourth referee and the VAR.

Wilmar Roldán is nominated for best referee in the world. Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

Wilmar Roldan He will receive around 20,000 dollars (83 million Colombian pesos). While his assistants Alexander Guzmán and Dionisio Ruiz will earn $16,000 each.

For their part, the fourth and fifth referees, Andrés Rojas and WÍlmar Navarro, will pocket $8,000 and $6,000, respectively. Juan Lara, Avar 1 will win $16,000, and Ángelo Hermosilla, Avar 2, $8,000.

FINAL PAYMENTS

The referees who whistle the Copa Libertadores Final will earn 104,000 DOLLARS for the match like this:

Roland: 20,000

Ruiz and Guzmán: 16,000 each

4th: Reds 8,000

5th: Navarro 6,000

VAR: Lara 16,000

AVAR: 1-2 Hermosilla and Cisternas 8,000 each

AVAR 3: Ospina 6,000 pic.twitter.com/dqD11bYrfq — joseborda (@joseborda1) October 26, 2023

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

