There is not a day that Boca has a break from events that happen outside the field of play. The complaints of Sebastián Villa and Cristian Pavón, the comments of the latter’s father about the leadership, the road accident he suffered Carlos Zambrano, to all this, is added the problem of Rolando Schiavi and his dismissal.

The skinny he was the coach of the Reservation from the club The Ribera. When he was fired, the rumors on social networks that he would initiate a millionaire lawsuit against the institution began to gain more strength. Like when he was a player, Schiavi cleared all kinds of rumors.

“I don’t want my good name and honor to be stained with lies“, were the strongest words of a long post in his personal social res.” Despite having the right to claim a trial for disguised dismissal for a sum in pesos (infinitely lower than what was said in networks and media) I NEVER INITIATED OR WILL INITIATE ANY TRIAL OR LAWSUIT AGAINST CLUB ATLÉTICO BOCA JUNIORS, my house, badly despite some people, because I simply love these colors, his shirt and his people, “was what the former defender wrote on his personal Instagram account.

Rolando Schiavi statement on his Instagram.

In a statement of two images, Schiavi, explains the events that occurred at the end of 2019. When Jorge Amor Ameal, Mario Pergolini and Juan Román Riquelme, won the elections in Boca and took over the reins of the club. Riquelme himself, with the Soccer Council who has him as president, they contacted El Flaco to terminate his contract.

Second part of the extensive statement by Rolando Schiavi.

