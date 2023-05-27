The Spaniard is a slight favorite over the Serbian to win in Paris, behind them is Rune. Jannik is given at 13.00

Always the two of them. Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, the number 1 and 2 in the world: here are the favorites to win Roland Garros. To say it are the sensations, but also the bookmakers: according to all the main betting sites, it is head to head between the Spaniard and the Serbian for the victory in the Slam in Paris. But the others are not left out: Rune, Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Ruud, obviously Sinner. Everyone wants to win, only one will triumph.

Roland Garros, will it be Alcaraz-Djokovic? — The bookmakers are not influenced by the premature departure of Alcaraz and Djokovic in Rome. It is clear that for both the goal was to get better at Roland Garros, the path of the Internazionali d’Italia must be taken with a grain of salt. And in the head-to-head, according to the operators, Alcaraz is (slightly) ahead: the victory by the number 1 in the world is given at 2.50 by Sisal, Bet365 and Better. While that of Djokovic, who is chasing the Slam number 23 of his career (he would lead Nadal ahead), is slightly higher: 3.50 for GoldBet and Better, 3.40 for Bet365. See also Atlético de Madrid takes pride and wins the derby against Real Madrid

Sinner and the others — The bookmakers therefore agree in indicating the first two favorites for the final victory, but also the third: Holger Rune. The Dane comes from the final in Rome and can be very dangerous at Roland Garros, even if the odds are decidedly higher than those of the first two players in the world: 9.00 for Sisal, 8.00 for Bet365 and GoldBet. Behind Rune we find Medvedev (fresh winner in Rome) and our Jannik Sinner, who dreams of the big shot missing in a Major: the South Tyrolean champion in Paris is given at 13.00 by GoldBet and Better, 12.00 by Sisal. He is the only Italian who is given any chance of winning the tournament.

