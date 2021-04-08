Due to the health situation in France, this Thursday the French Tennis Federation (FFT) announced that the Roland Garros tournament was postponed for eight days. Thus, the fair will go from May 30 to June 13, although the classifications will be made from 24 to 28 of that month. They also hope to be able to host the largest number of spectators during the 15 days of competition.

The Roland Garros, on the tightrope. Already in 2020 the tournament had to desist from being held at the end of May as usual and played between September and October. For the first time, the tournament took place in the middle of autumn and with an audience reduced to a minimum: 1,000 spectators per day.

By 2021, the health situation due to the pandemic was expected to be under control. But France entered its third confinement in a year on April 3 and only until the beginning of May will it be known if it had the expected effects. Only if this is the case, the Government would authorize the gradual reopening of shops, restaurants and the return of the public to sporting and cultural events.

Canceling the tournament is not within the plans

Hence, the Roland Garros organization has made the decision to postpone the tournament for a week. According to the statement from the French Tennis Federation (FFT), the organization “works closely with the Ministry of National Education, Youth and Sports on the options presented to the organization of Roland Garros, taking into account the calendar international sports ”.

FFT president Gilles Moretton told AFP that he was studying “almost the entire palette” of options for this year’s edition. However, he also said that he does not dare to imagine its cancellation or “a capacity of 100%”.

If all goes as expected, the rankings will take place from Monday, May 24 to Friday, May 28 and the main board from May 30 to June 13.

The FFT hopes not to have, as in the previous edition, see empty stands throughout the 15 days of competition. Its objective is “to maximize the chance that the tournament can be played in front of the largest number of spectators possible” without neglecting the health security of all.

The tournament could not be postponed to fall like in 2020

Unlike last year, when only three of the four Grand Slams were played, – Wimbledon was canceled – Roland Garros could not be postponed to September.

On the one hand, because the brick dust season has already begun (the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 kicks off this April 10 behind closed doors). On the other hand, because the calendar will be very busy for the grass-court season, with ATP and WTA dates, which begins in Stuttgart on June 7.

With this change of the tournament in Paris there will only be two weeks between the final at Roland Garros and the start of Wimbledon (June 28). And two weeks after the final in London will come the tournament at the Tokyo Olympics on July 24-30.

It should be noted that the postponement has the support of the other three Grand Slams (Australian Open, US Open and Wimbledon), as clarified in a joint statement.

In this they explain that they all share the same vision, “to provide all players at all levels of competition with the appropriate opportunities to train, prepare and compete on each surface.” They add that they understand the difficulties of the FFT and that is why they agreed to cut one week between the two tournaments and seasons.

But this ad is far from being liked by everyone. French tennis player Alizé Cornet criticized the decision. In a television interview with ‘Tennis Channel’, during the Charleston tournament, he assured this Thursday that “our Sports Minister is a calamity, I am very sorry. I have nothing against her but she only makes bad decisions regarding the sport It’s like he doesn’t care. ” He also said it was “a selfish decision” that will negatively impact the calendar.

With AFP