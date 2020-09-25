The Roland Garros tournament “regretted” this Friday the new public restrictions imposed by the French Government in the face of the COVID-19 health crisis, which restrict the number of spectators who can access the tournament to 1,000, at the time he announced that he will raffle the winners.

In a statement, the tournament management indicated that “deeply regrets those restrictions”, announced on Thursday by Prime Minister Jean Castex, in a television interview.

Remembered that that number of spectators is equivalent to 35 part of the public that usually comes to Roland Garros during the first week and that are spread over 16 tracks on 12 hectares.

“The new regulations force us to adapt the situation of ticket sales, so we will organize a raffle among those who have purchased tickets”, indicated the organization, which will contact the winners by email.

The French Tennis Federation (FFT), organizer of Roland Garros, he assured “to share the disappointment of the fans who will not be able to enter the venue” and thanked them for “their support and loyalty” to the tournament.

He recalled that the clay court Grand Slam has a great international projection and that it is “key in the sporting development of France and on its international reputation. “