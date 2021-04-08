The French Tennis Federation announced this Thursday that the Roland Garros tournament, the second tournament of Grand slam of the year of ATP circuit, it will be played a week later than planned. Therefore, the tournament will be played from May 24 to June 13.

The measure was taken in order that there are chances of hosting a greater amount of public in the stands. In fact, given the escalation of coronavirus infections in the country, more than a month ago the Government led by Emmanuel Macron ordered the closure to the public of all social life establishments (bars, restaurants, cinemas, theaters, performance halls, or stadiums, among others).

In a statement, the tournament organization highlighted that Macron announced on March 31 that a calendar would be established from mid-May so that fans can progressively return to the stadiums, always with the decision subject to the health situation.

Last year’s edition was also rescheduled due to the coronavirus, although in that case it was postponed to September.

Because it is played on brick dust, Roland Garros is usually the most favorable Grand Slam for the aspirations of the Argentine tennis players.

In the traditional Parisian tournament, Guillermo Vilas and Gastón Gaudio have been consecrated as singlists, as well as Gustavo Fernández in adapted tennis, who achieved it twice.

In 2020, Diego Schwartzman and Nadia Podoroska reached the semifinals.

