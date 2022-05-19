The two big names could meet in the quarterfinals. In the semifinal the winner could find Zverev or the Spanish talent. In the first round Musetti-Tsitsipas, Fognini-Popyrin, Sonego-Gojowczyk, Cecchinato-Andujar, for Sinner a qualified and hypothetically tough first match in the second round with Rublev. Women: 4 Italians in the race

The draws of the 92nd edition of Roland Garros were drawn in Paris. Rafael Nadal, 13-time winner of the tournament and number 5 seed and in the running for the Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open, finished in the same quarter-final chaired by Novak Djokovic. On the same side also the luxury outsider Carlos Alcaraz, in addition to Alexander Zverev. In the lower part of the scoreboard Daniil Medevdev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The detail – But let’s go in order: Djokovic will start the tournament against Yoshihito Nishioka, then in the second round Federico Coria or Alex Molcan, in the third Jenson Brooksby, in the eighths Diego Schwartzman, in the quarterfinals Nadal and in the semifinal Zverev or Alcaraz. Rafa, on the other hand, caught Jordan Thompson, then Moutet or Wawrinka in the second round, Fognini in the third, Felix Auger-Aliassime in the eighths and Djokovic in the quarter-finals. Alacaraz instead starts with a qualifier, then Kokkinakis or Ramos-Vinolas, Korda in the third round, Thiem or Norrie in the second round and Zverev in the quarterfinals. In the lower part for Tsitsipas there is the debut with our Musetti, then Pouille in the second round, Evans in the third, Shapovalov or De Minaur in the second round, Ruud in the quarterfinals and Medvedev in the semifinals. The Russian, on the other hand, has Bagnis in the first round, Berankis or Djere in the second, Kecmanovic in the third, Carreno Busta in the fourth and one between Rublev or Sinner in the quarters. See also The "Dubai Tennis" draw results in decisive confrontations in the 30th session

blues – There are six blues on the draw, thanks to the addition of qualified Zeppieri (who will know his opponent in the first round after the draws). In the upper part there is only Fabio Fognini who has Popyrin in the first round, Van de Zandschulp or a qualifier in the second and Nadal in the third. In the lower part Sonego will start against Gojowczyk, then Joao Sousa and Casper Ruud in third. Marco Cecchinato will find Andujar in the first round and Hurkacz in the second, Lorenzo Musetti has the hard fight against Stefanos Tsitsipas on his debut while Jannik Sinner is in the smell of the quarter-finals. The South Tyrolean has a qualifier in the first round, Otte or Carballes Baena in the second, Basilashvili in the third, Rublev in the second round and Medvedev in the quarterfinals.

women – In the women on the side of the number one Iga Swiatek finished Paula Badosa (3), Aryna Sabalenka (7) and Karolina Pliskova. In the lower part the number 2 and outgoing champion Barbora Krejcikova together with Maria Sakkari (4), Anett Kontaveitt (5) and the highly anticipated Ons Jabeur (6). The hypothetical quarter-finals are Swiatek-Pliskova, Badosa-Sabalenka, Jabeur-Sakkari and Krejcikova-Kontaveitt. Four blues in the race: in order of draw Lucia Bronzetti caught the former queen Jelena Ostapenko in the first round, Jasmine Paolini instead begins the adventure against Irina Camelia Begu, Camila Giorgi will challenge the Chinese Shuai Zhang and Martina Trevisan will play against Harriet Dart . See also Djokovic, Australia cancels visa: "It's in the public interest". And now...

