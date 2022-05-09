Carlos Alcaraz’s victory at the Mutua Madrid Open after defeating Rafa Nadal in the quarterfinals, Novak Djokovic in the semifinals and Alexander Zverev in the finalhe for the title has become the big news of the week in tennis, which sees how one of the strongest promises of the racket is consolidated in the elite after winning two Masters 1,000 this season in Miami and Madrid in addition to the titles from Rio de Janeiro and Barcelona.

Among the main congratulations for the victory of Alcaraz it is worth highlighting that of Roland Garros, the great tournament par excellence on clay. The tournament account wrote on its social networks after Alcaraz’s triumph: “Carlos Alcaraz achieves the biggest title on clay of his career”.

A comment that numerous users did not hesitate to point out, pointing out that Alcaraz can still achieve even greater successes on the ground in competitions such as the Parisian tournament, so from Roland Garros they had to point out their first message. “Carlos Alcaraz achieves the biggest clay-court title of his career…for now.”

After his victory in Madrid and ascending to number 6 in the ATP ranking, Roland Garros warns of the Alcaraz effect, where the Murcian tennis player will start as one of the great favorites to win his first Grand Slam title at the age of 19.