After Sinner’s knockout, three Italians are busy. For Sonego there is the Rublev obstacle, Musetti-Norrie balanced, for Fognini an affordable commitment with Ofner. Djokovic and Alcaraz are also on the field

Francis Sessa – Milan

The best way to forget is not to think. So welcome to another day full of tennis and Italians at Roland Garros after the disappointment of Jannik Sinner’s defeat in the second round against Daniel Altmaier, in the fifth set. Our top tennis player has already said goodbye to Paris, but our hopes do not fade with the South Tyrolean’s exit. So three Azzurri – Musetti, Sonego and Fognini – will try to give us a festive June 2nd. Even if there will be obstacles.

sonego, obstacle rublev — They are the three representatives of our tennis who will take to the field on the sixth day of Roland Garros, with the aim of reaching the second round. Only men among the Italians, therefore. The most prohibitive commitment is certainly that of Sonego, who after the victories against Ben Shelton and Ugo Humbert is looking for the big shot against the number 7 seed, Andrey Rublev, in the second match scheduled against Suzanne Lenglen after Stearns-Kasatkina. The program on the second most important court of Roland Garros will then continue with Stephens-Putintseva and then close with the match between Tsitsipas and Schwartzman. See also Mbappé, in the eye of the hurricane: 'video of discord' with Messi and Neymar at PSG

djokovic and others — Sonego will be the first Italian to take the field. Musetti will instead be engaged in the third match on Simonne Mathieu against Cameron Norrie, in a challenge between the top seeds: the 17th and 14th. A match not to be missed, probably at the same time as that between Fognini and Sebastian Ofner, the third challenge on field 14. There will therefore be no Italian on Philippe Chatrier, who after two women’s matches (Mertens-Pegula and Rakhimova-Sabalenka) will host the two favorites to win the tournament in the men’s field: Djokovic will close the daytime session by facing Davidovich Fokina, while Alcaraz will be in the evening against Shapovalov, in the most fascinating match of the day.