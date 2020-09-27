The winning prognosis of the franceinfo tennis consultant: Nadal, “favorite favorite” because he has won the tournament 12 times even if, according to Paul-Henri Mathieu, the playing conditions are rather favorable to Novak Djokovic.

Roland-Garros with 1,000 spectators per day maximum, “these are not the ideal conditions, but it’s better than nothing”, said the former French tennis player Paul-Henri Mathieu, Sunday September 27 on franceinfo, a few hours before the opening of the Parisian Grand Slam, postponed for four months because of the Covid-19 epidemic and who must deal with a very strict health protocol.

>> Roland Garros: the program for Sunday, September 27

franceinfo: Is sport, under a bubble and shifted, still better than no sport at all?

Paul-Henri Mathieu: It is true that it can be debated, but I want to answer you yes, because already, it is good to see sport on TV and I think that it is also important for the players. to be able to practice their profession because above all, it is their profession, it is their livelihood. So indeed, it’s not the ideal conditions, but I want to say that it’s better than nothing.

What does the absence of an audience change on a daily basis for a player at Porte d’Auteuil?

It’s difficult to answer you because I’ve never played behind closed doors.

We have always played with the public at Roland Garros, it galvanizes the players, it can help in important moments, at the end of the match. We use this energy to try to look for strengths deep within us. Paul-Henri Mathieu, tennis consultant for franceinfo

Indeed, today, there will not be that. Players will have to look for something else deep inside themselves. And yes, it will be a little bit strange, but I want to say that it is for everyone the same thing.

Who are the favorites of this 2020 edition?

I will always choose Rafael Nadal because he has won Roland-Garros twelve times to date and it would be disrespectful not to give him the favorite. As long as he plays, he will really be the favorite. Then, I want to say that the climatic conditions and the playing conditions will rather favor Novak Djokovic [N.1 mondial] : conditions which will be rather slow, which will take the effects a little less. And Dominique Thiem [N.3 mondial et vainqueur du dernier US Open] and Rafael Nadal need these conditions where it is a little drier, where their lift [effet] takes a little more effect in hot weather.

On the women’s side, Serena Williams, 39, will play to win her 24th Grand Slam title and equal Margaret Court’s record. Can this record, this obsession make her thwart?

Yes, it can, indeed. And it seems to me that it’s been eight Grand Slams in a row that she hasn’t won. This is his longest winless streak in this tournament category. So indeed, she wants to win so much, it’s not easy when you add this kind of pressure. Then, clay is not his favorite surface either. So I think she’s not the favorite in this tournament. And there are other players who can claim the title before her.

Read also