While it usually takes place in June, the Roland-Garros tournament kicked off on September 27 this year. “Sanitary and weather conditions make this tournament totally unpredictable. Matches got off to a good start this morning at around 11 a.m., but due to the wind and rain, many matches have already had to be interrupted“Says journalist Grégory Naboulet, live from Porte d’Auteuil in Paris, during the first round.

“To see tennis, you have to come here on the central court, the Philippe Chatrier court which has a roof since this year.“, adds the journalist. Only 1000 spectators will be able to attend the tournament this year.”1000 lucky almost, because the vast majority of them won a draw to be able to win their tickets and see the players in a rather intimate atmosphere“, he indicates. The players will live in a bubble for the duration of the tournament.

