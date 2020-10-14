The end of Roland Garros between Nadal and Djokovic was seen on television through Eurosport and open in DMAX. In total, they both got 2,174,000 viewers and 17% of Compartir. A record data, according to the Discovery channel.

Fernando Ruiz, Eurosport sports director, analyzed for him AS newspaper the coverage of the Grand Slam on the channel: “It’s a nice responsibility and you have to live up to Nadal. We are very proud of the match and, particularly, of the Pasando Bolas program, both during the pre-match and the post.

“We have been broadcasting the final like this for several years and I think that duality works”

Fernando Ruiz

With the party, DMAX was positioned as a leader in thematic chains with a total of 1,474,000 viewers and the 12% screen quota. “We have been broadcasting the final like this for several years and I think that duality works, both at Eurosport, that people follow us faithfully throughout the tournament, as well as new people who join and have the opportunity to see a match for history like the Nadal-Djokovic at DMAX. The audiences are, the truth is, incredible, both open and paid”, Details Fernando Ruiz.

Eurosport brought together more than five million people who tuned in to DMAX and Eurosport at some point in the match, and the golden minute coincided with the end of the match, where 3.2 million viewers gathered.