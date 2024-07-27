It was the official debut as a doubles pairing for Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, but it felt like a final. The centre court at Roland Garros was packed to witness the first dance together between the eternal champion and his successor. One was 38 years old, the other 21. The same passion was shown by both to beat the Argentine duo of Andrés Molteni and Máximo González by 7-6(4) and 6-4 and advance to the next round, where they will face Koolhof-Griekspoor or Fucsovics-Marozsan. “It was unforgettable,” Nadal summed up after the match; “playing with Carlos, at the Games and representing Spain is a combination that is difficult to beat. We have worked well as a pair.”

The Spanish tennis players bounce in the draw at the net, almost twins, like two drops of water, or better, like two drops of blood. Every blink of Nadal’s eye is cheered, even before the point ends. “Come on, Rafa!” the fans repeat, standing up with the first dunk from the Balearic player, on Alcaraz’s serve to open the match. The Murcian is in a hurry and looks for the lines without finding the corners inside, instead of chewing with a little more calm each play. Three errors from the current champion of Paris, nervous and accelerated, weigh down the Spanish pair. The Argentines are the sixth seeds, they know what these nights are about, and they break the serve. “The situation imposed itself on me. Playing with Rafa, in my first Games, with the Chatrier full… It was difficult to deal with the nerves,” Alcaraz admitted at the end of the match.

That fighting streak that Nadal has stapled in his DNA and that, as if he were his son, Alcaraz inherited then emerged. It is the Balearic player who takes command in the moments of tremors, and loads his arm from the back of the court to recover the ground lost already in the first curve. The master of Roland Garros then clings to the serve, waiting for his colleague to find his best sensations in advanced positions. Nadal bears all the weight, because that is what he is, and the Spanish duo writes the 2-1. Nadal clenches his fist, that fist that he has closed so many times, and the Chatrier thunders.

Alcaraz and Nadal, in doubles. Edgar Su (REUTERS)

When the ball returns to Alcaraz’s hands, doubts re-emerge. The serves crash into the net. The best tennis player of this season is not there. Nadal reassures him, encourages him, protects him. If Carlitos manages to recover from a 15-40 and save the serve, he owes it to the maestro. The youngster lacks experience in this type of match (only six attempts so far). The veteran is also a wise man in this matter. Alcaraz wakes up little by little. He continues with his arm loaded with lead, without contemplation or half measures, and the forehands begin to go in. Of course, neither Molteni nor González give in to the serve, solid in the defense of their area.

He tie-breaker A high-tension confrontation is decided. Nadal and Alcaraz are two specialists in this, but each one on his own. This is another invention. The Murcian feels more comfortable when he can hit several consecutive shots from the back, as long as he keeps some patience so as not to rush the winning shot. Thus, with Alcaraz serving in the kitchen and Nadal serving the dish, and with the crowd pushing, Spain closes a first set of many tight ones: 7-6(4).

The adrenaline rush plays against the Spanish pair. Nadal gives up his serve at the start of the second set. The Argentine duo displays the mechanisms of a communion worked on slowly. They know when and how to move to hurt at the exact moment and place. There are angles that only a doubles player sees. In the blink of an eye they catch a 3-0 that again forces the Spaniards to grit their teeth. The opportunity appears with the serve of Molteni, the last of the quartet to lose it. These three games are followed by another three in the opposite direction once Nadal and Alcaraz regain their pulse. The set returns to the beginning.

As a block, Argentina. One plus one, Nadal and Alcaraz. The Spaniards connect shots that are more born of personal inspiration than of a collective exercise. Normally, they are getting to know each other. Molteni and González use some memorized steps. But the scoreboard goes up in the air with a cross-court backhand from Alcaraz to break the serve. On serve, Nadal. That was not going to get away, not from someone who has suffered and won so much down there: 6-4.

Nadal returned to the clay of the centre court this Saturday, just two months after his last visit, on 27 May, when the draw paired him with the German Alexander Zverev in the first round of the French Grand Slam and he lost in three sets. The Philippe Chatrier crowd bid him farewell then, not knowing whether that would be the last time the king of kings would battle on the sand of Roland Garros. That question still has no answer, so the Games also have a special flavour for the two lovers. Even more so after the Olympic torch relay at the opening ceremony. Under the Eiffel Tower that has seen him bite the musketeers’ cup 14 times, Nadal took the flame from Zinedine Zidane’s hands and embarked alongside Carl Lewis, Nadia Comaneci and Serena Williams. The crowd embraced him once again as one of their own, almost an adopted son among the stars of the French sporting firmament. “Rafa! Rafa! Rafa!” shouted Roland Garros, surrendered to Nadal and Alcaraz.

Individual participation, in the air “I have done my job. Everyone wants to see that last dance between us and I am already looking forward to it,” said Novak Djokovic after dispatching Australian Matthew Ebden 6-0 and 6-1 in just 54 minutes. The Serbian was referring to Rafa Nadal, who he would face in the second round if the Balearic player competes in the singles draw and beats Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, this Sunday at 2:00 p.m. But the Spaniard is still mulling over the matter. “I don’t know if I am going to play,” he said after the doubles with Alcaraz; “I am going to talk to the team to decide what is best to have more chances of bringing home medals for the Spanish team. Sometimes more is not more. With that I am not saying that I am not going to play. It is a reflection.” The Balearic player, in any case, considered it “an outrage” to play at that time when the doubles match ended at around 9:00 p.m. Nadal and Djokovic have met on the courts in the last 18 years with a favourable record of 29-30. The last time they met was in the quarter-finals of Roland Garros in 2022, with a Spanish victory in four sets. The Serbian is looking for the great title that he is missing, Olympic gold. Carlos Alcaraz also had a fair amount of work to do in his individual debut against the Lebanese Hady Habib: 6-3 and 6-1 in 1h 12m.

The duel between Carreño and Granollers against the Italians Bolelli and Vavassori was postponed due to rain.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive the Daily newsletter of the Paris Olympic Games.