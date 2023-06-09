haute cuisine tennis

ALC-DJO (1-2)

After winning his service, Carlitos has raised his fist. Able to temper himself despite his young age, he already looks more comfortable. He has plenty of energy, he has plenty of hunger.

Djokovic is clear that he must bring out his best tennis against Carlos. If the first services come in, he will find it easier. It happens that, for the moment, Alcaraz subtracts from far behind, far from the line, so he cannot rule the point with the rival’s second serve…

But Nole has made a couple of unforced errors. Also genius, such as a haute cuisine serve and volley, or as a right hand to the wrong foot. tight game; Serbian game.