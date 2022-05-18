Out of nine Italians involved in the second round, only four make it to the final stage of the qualifying tournament

Out of nine Italians who took to the field in the second qualifying round of Roland Garros, four enter the decisive round. Admitted to the exam before entering the main draw: Giulio Zeppieri, Luca Nardi, Alessandro Giannessi and Franco Agamenone. On the other hand, Salvatore Caruso, Flavio Cobolli, Gian Marco Moroni, Lorenzo Giustino and Andrea Vavassori leave Paris prematurely.

Promoted – The n.215 of the ATP ranking travels quickly Giulio Zeppieri, who after winning the derby against Andreas Seppi last day, beats the Romanian Marius Copil in less than an hour with the score of 6-2 6-3. Tomorrow the Roman tennis player will face the French Sean Cuenin. The eighteen-year-old Luca Nardi also advances, trimming a peremptory 6-4 6-1 to the British Paul Jubb in an hour and 12 minutes of the game. In the next round the player from Pesaro will find the 8 seeded Bernabe Zapata Miralles. Alessandro Giannessi gets rid of the Argentine born in 2001 Thiago Agustin Tirante in two sets for 7-5 6-2 and now he will face the Austrian Sebastian Ofner (n. 218 Atp). Franco Agamenone flies to the decisive phase of the qualifying draw by beating the home player Alexandre Muller 7-6 (6) 6-2 in two partial. Tomorrow for him there will be the Czech n.23 of the seeding Zdenek Kolar. See also Milleproroghe, Nardi (Pd): "We postpone the increases for heated tobacco"

Failed – Salvatore Caruso fails to successfully complete his comeback attempt against Nicolas Jarry, seeded # 25, and greets the tournament 7-6 (3) 4-6 6-3. The young Roman Flavio Cobolli also leaves the scene to decide, eliminated by the Bulgarian Dimitar Kuzmanov (n.193 Atp) at the end of an hour and 51 minutes of play, with the score of 6-3 3-6 6-3 . Lorenzo Giustino does not overcome the obstacle Pedro Sousa, who prevails in the minimum of partials with the score of 6-4 6-1, gained in an hour and 23 minutes of play. Nothing to do even for the last two blues involved in the day: Gian Marco Moroni and Andrea Vavassori. The Roman born in 1998 must surrender to the Argentine Pedro Cachin (152 Atp) for 7-6 (0) 6-3; while the Turin player gave in to the third with the Croatian Nino Serdarusic 7-6 (4) 3-6 7-6 (8).

May 18 – 11:56 pm

See also Triumph Hector in Courchevel, but Bassino returns to the giant: third © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Roland #Garros #qualifications #Zeppieri #Nardi #Cobolli #Caruso