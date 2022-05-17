While the big names in the racket are enjoying a well-deserved rest after the decisive stages of the tournament in Rome, in Paris for some it is already time for the Slam. You are fighting for a place on the main draw on the clay courts of Roland Garros, where nine Italians made their successful debuts between yesterday and today. Salvatore Caruso, Luca Nardi, Gian Marco Moroni and Andrea Vavassori managed to overcome the first obstacle today, joining the other five qualifiers on Monday: Flavio Cobolli, Alessandro Giannessi, Giulio Zeppieri, Franco Agamenone and Lorenzo Giustino.

The results

–

In the derby with Andrea Arnaboldi, the Sicilian Salvatore Caruso imposes himself in the minimum of partials for 6-4 7-5 (1 hour and 39 min), taking himself a stone’s throw from the main draw. Tomorrow he will find the n.25 of the qualifiers, the Chilean Nicolas Jarry (n.138 Atp). In his first experience in a Major, after that in a Masters 1000 at the Foro Italico, Luca Nardi eliminates Serbian Andrej Martin in three sets with a score of 7-6 5-7 6-3, gained in two hours and 38 minutes of game. In the next round for the 18-year-old from Pesaro there will be the English Paul Jubb (No. 231 Atp). Great surprise of the day the performance of Gian Marco Moroni, who ousted the seed number 4 of the Feliciano Lopez draw, interrupting the streak of consecutive participations in the main draw of a Slam longest ever (79). 6-1 7-6 (4) the score that decided the outcome of the match in an hour and 21 minutes, now for Moroni there will be Argentine Pedro Cachin (# 152 Atp). At the end of the day, Andrea Vavassori gets rid of the French Antoine Hoang with the score of 6-3 3-6 6-4 (2 hours and 9 min) and enters the second round where he will find the Croatian Nino Serdarusic.