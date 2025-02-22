Roland Garros is preparing a great tribute for Rafa Nadal, winner in fourteen occasions of the Musketeer Cup. In the 2025 edition the Balearic will be entertained in the Philippe Chatrier. This was confessed to the president of the French Tennis Federation, Gilles Moretton, who added that the Manacorense will now exercise as an ambassador to the tournament in the world.

Nadal played his last match in the French tournament last year, falling in the first round against Alexander Zverev, and said goodbye to Roland Garros’s slopes a few weeks later when losing in individuals and doubles at the Olympic Games in Paris, where he had a Very significant presence also in the inaugural ceremony.

The Balearic is, without any doubt, the most successful player in the history of the Grand Slam of Earth, with those fourteen titles and a dazzling balance of 112 victories and only four losses since it was released in 2005.

“We will have a great tribute this year,” Moretton said in an interview with the French radio Europe 1. “There will definitely be something for Nadal, a real very important tribute.”

The president of the FFT acknowledged that he had already prepared something similar last year, but that it was not the right time to do so because Nadal still competed as a professional. “His head still thought like a player’s and then was the Davis Cup, where he wanted to finish his career, so the tribute was not what we should have done to him,” he added.

The president of the French Tennis Federation says that Nadal will act as an ambassador of Roland Garros

Moretton also pointed out that among Roland Garros’ plans is to offer a position to Nadal inside the tournament and that they went to see his home in December, along with Amelie Mauresm, director of the tournament, to talk about all this. “He is prepared to talk about his future. We will give more details of this ambassador role. Rafael Nadal and Roland Garros brands are one, so we are considering this with him, ”concluded Moretton.

After losing Spain in the Davis Nadal Cup, he said goodbye as a player but the tribute did not finish being round when the Spanish team fell very soon and surprisingly. That is why the players who have formed with him the Big Three of tennis: Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have been accompanied.