Martinenc disputes this Sunday the third day of Subgroup 2 of Group B of the Catalan First Division. It will be against Sant Just, after not being able to play the second date and with three points in the locker for the victory in the opening match. They will wonder why they have reached these lines and what differentiates these clubs from any other in modest football. Surely they will change their minds if they read that this weekend he plays … Roland Garrós.

Rafael Nadal Parera was crowned last Sunday as champion of the Grand Slam held in France for the 13th time in his career. That, therefore, makes it impossible for the tennis tournament to continue on Sunday, October 10. And, indeed, it is. But in Spanish football there is a player with a striking name, 30 years old, who plays as a forward and whose media pull is marked by his identity card. Yes, his name is Roland Garrós. More specifically, Roland Garrós Torrent.

The footballer signed for Martinenc, this same summer, in his second stage at the club. Before he defended the colors of Santbolà, Montañesa, Prat, Cerdanyola or Granollers and, at 30 years old, he is a veteran and experienced Catalan sports battering ram. Surprising as it may seem, his name is no accident. He himself confirmed it in an interview in Panenka magazine: “My father was passionate about tennis. Crazy, he loved it. And that’s where my name comes from, yeah“His brother, also a footballer, is called Boris and is currently without equipment. Perhaps the choice of his parents was by Boris Becker or, in this case, it is a coincidence.

Regardless of your father’s tastes, Roland was always more about football. A striker of race, who even got to try in La Masía. “I had made the biggest dream of my life come true, but overnight they threw me out. When they see that yes, but perhaps not so much and that you will not be a world star, they kick you. The world of football is very complicated and Unfair. When you interest, you interest, but when not, you are worth shit and all that was a very strong blow. ‘I’ve been to the top, to the top, and they haven’t loved me. Why should I keep playing now?‘. Now, thanks to the passage of time, I see it differently “, he narrates in Panenka.

Far from stardom and the world of tennis, Roland Garros continues to enjoy like the first day. He is one of those who are no longer used to it, who sees the goal as a momentary ecstasy difficult to narrate: “There is nothing like scoring a goal. It is indescribable. You always want more. It never satiates you. It makes you so happy, it gives you so much joy, that it is impossible to explain that feeling in words“. Racquet fans will still have to wait about a year to see Nadal bid for a new trophy. Meanwhile, soccer fans will see Roland Garrós every Sunday, hitting a ball and celebrating goals like ‘game, set and match’.