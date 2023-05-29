Arnaldi opens, Sonego closes. In between is Lorenzo Musetti. The three Italians in the men’s draw qualified for the 2nd round of Roland Garros. The day had opened in the best possible way with Matteo’s debut success against the Colombian Galan. Then the two Lorenzos completed the work. The Tuscan overtook the Swede Mikael Ymer, disqualified in Lyon for having semi-destroyed the referee’s chair with rackets, and did so quickly with a clear 3-0 (7-5 ​​6-2 6-4). Some difficulties only in the first set for Simone Tartarini’s pupil able to pass 7-5 avoiding the tie break. Then the Italian number 2 spread against the always too nervous Swede. “In these conditions I am at ease – said the Muzzle – even if he was hot and it is more demanding on a physical level”. Lorenzo then reveals that he hadn’t been well on the eve: “I had a bad day, with stomach pain all day. It was very annoying, I wasn’t able to hydrate and eat well and this made everything much more difficult”. In the next round he will face the winner between the very dangerous Russian Shevchenko, who beat Berrettini in Arizona and put Sinner in difficulty in Rome, and Oscar Otte.