The start of the third rounds took away the third seed of the Roland Garros women’s draw. Jessica Pegula, number 3 in the world, surrendered to the solidity and shrewdness of Elise Mertens (n.28 WTA). The Belgian tennis player, her former doubles partner, prevailed 6-1 6-3 in 1h22 ‘, always giving the American one more shot to work and inducing her, with her variations, to commit many, too many mistakes (28 free). For Mertens, who we will see again in the second week, it is the second eighth in a row on the Parisian red, while Pegula, once again disappointing in a Grand Slam, becomes the highest seed to fall in this edition.