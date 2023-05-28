The Slam in Paris is underway: Giorgi will play in the center against Cornet. Arnaldi makes his debut in a Major, it’s also Errani’s turn

Francis Sessa

Ony goes. Let’s go. It starts with Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam of the season. There are many questions that await an answer: will Djokovic lead Nadal off for victories in the Majors and continue in the race for the Grand Slam? Can Alcaraz and Medvedev win the second Grand Slam of their careers? Will there be a new champion at Major level? We will have to wait two weeks for the response, but every day must be lived to the full because in Paris there will be plenty of tennis as early as Day 1: five Italian protagonists, as well as several big players on the first Sunday of the tournament.

GIORGI ON THE CHATRIER — Blue tennis takes the stage on Philippe Chatrier already on the first day thanks to Camila Giorgi, on the field in the third match of the day (the last of the daytime session) against the landlady Alizé Cornet. Challenge between “characters”, the charm is not lacking. The day on the main court of Roland Garros will start with Sabalenka (seeded number 2) against Kostyuk, before Tsitsipas (seeded number 5 of the men’s draw) against Vesely. While in the evening session, not before 7 pm, an all-French challenge between Mannarino and Humbert will take place. See also Australian Open, Berrettini 1-0 against Monfils. Nadal struggles but the semifinal is his

THE OTHER ITALIANS — Probably, the first Italian to play will be Matteo Arnaldi: the 2001 class will make his debut in a Slam facing Galan in the second match on court 12. Musetti and Errani will close the program on court 7 and 6 respectively, in the challenges against Mikael Ymer and Teichmann. Among the matches of the Italians, the most interesting one is probably Sonego-Shelton: Lorenzo faces the 30th seed in the third match on court 13. While on the Suzanne-Lenglen it will be the turn of players who have ambitions in the tournament: in order Khachanov (against Lestienne), Sakkari (against Muchova), Rublev (against Djere) and Pegula (derby with Collins). Here we are: all the matches are visible on Discovery + and Eurosport.