What a day, the coming Sunday. And not just for football fans, with bated breath for the championship fight between Milan and Inter. May 22 is also the day on which the second Slam of the season will begin: Roland Garros is already in the air thanks to the qualifying matches, in a few days it will be time for the main draw. The emotions of the Foro Italico are still fresh, Paris will be the culmination of the season on clay. And it will be characterized by champions, Italian tennis players, the presence of the public and interesting news.

Italians – The coverage of the fields will be total, so as not to lose any game. To follow the entire tournament in Italy, the reference platform is Discovery +: on demand it will be possible to attend every match, with the addition of the Eurosport channels 1 and 2. With the absence of Matteo Berrettini, on the road to recovery from the injury to his right hand, Jannik Sinner will be the special observed among our players: the South Tyrolean is seeded number 11 on the men’s draw. The other blue seeded is Camila Giorgi, number 29 in the seeding as far as women are concerned. See also Discovery by neuroscientists: How a natural principle makes nerve cells more robust

Absences – While waiting to understand which players will join the qualifiers, there are four other Italian tennis players who are already sure of a place in the main draw: Lorenzo Sonego, Fabio Fognini, Lorenzo Musetti and Marco Cecchinato. A significant absence will be that of Andreas Seppi, eliminated by Giulio Zeppieri in the qualifiers: the streak of consecutive slams of the tennis player from Bolzano is interrupted at 66, who at the last Australian Open had overtaken Roger Federer (stopped at 65 Majors in a row) . There will not even be Feliciano Lopez, absolute record-man: after 79 consecutive participations in the Grand Slam tournaments, the super veteran was eliminated by Gian Marco Moroni. Spain are however in good hands: Nadal and Alcaraz are seeded number 5 and 6 respectively, joined by Carreno Busta, Bautista Agut and Davidovich Fokina.

The news – With the exception of Berrettini, the champions are all there. And at Roland Garros they will be treated as such: the refurbishment of the Philippe-Chatrier has led to the creation of more spacious areas for the players; there are 21 hotels among which tennis players – and their respective staff – can choose, with a reduced distance between the lodgings and the courts. And in the evening session – present from Monday 23 May to Wednesday 1 June, a novelty introduced last year – a light and video show will be created to welcome the players on the Philippe-Chatrier. Obviously, the capacity will be 100%. See also Guardiola meets with Araújo's representative

Super tie break and prize pool – The other two innovations are related to the fifth set and the prize pool. The first has been known for months: all the Grand Slams have lined up, in the event of a sprint finish – with the 6-6 in the fifth set – there will be a ten-point super tie-break. Leading the way was the Melbourne Major, which has adopted this formula since 2019. Before this year, everyone had their own mind: in Paris they went on to the bitter end, Wimbledon had introduced the tie-break at 12-12 ( Djokovic and Federer got there in 2019), at the US Open there was the classic tie-break. And then, the prize pool: a total of 43.6 million euros at stake, with a growth of 6.8% compared to 2019, the last pre-Covid year. The winner – both men and women – will take home a whopping 2.2 million. Those who come out of the first round will leave Paris with 62 thousand euros in their pockets. See also Child forgotten in kindergarten by the teachers: the sad discovery of the mother

