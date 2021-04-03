The cancellation of Roland Garros is already a possibility. At least that’s what the president of the French Tennis Federation, Gilles Moretton, believes. The health situation in France is complicated today and the restrictions imposed by the country’s president, Emmanuel Macron, threaten the viability of the Grand Slam, according to Moretton. in an interview with France24.

Among the measures taken are the prohibition of traveling more than 10 kilometers from the home or the closure of shops and schools. Moretton believes that, if it lasts until May, they will force the tournament management “to make decisions”, although cancellation would be a distant option: “In the worst case, the tournament would have to be canceled, but I cannot imagine that right now. The option of playing with the capacity at 100% does not seem reasonable to me, but we would like to be able to have some audience,” he said.