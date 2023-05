Rome – Fabio Fognini qualified for the third round of the tournament Roland Garrosdefeating the Australian Jason Kubler (n.69 Atp) in three sets with a score of 6-4, 7-6, 6-2.

The 36-year-old from Sanremo, former No.1 in Italy and current No.130 in the world, never seemed to be in trouble facing his five-year-younger opponent, No.69 in the ATP ranking

The blue will now face the Austrian Sebastian Ofner or the American Sebastian Korda.