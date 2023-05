Rome – Great feat in the first round of the French Open tennis at Roland Garros by Fabio Fognini. The 36-year-old from Liguria beat in just three sets 6-4 6-4 6-3 Canadian world number 10 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

«I’m happy with the win, you could see that Felix wasn’t well today and I wish him well,” Fognini said. “I’m lucky to be able to have fun at this age, but now I need to recover physically,” he added.