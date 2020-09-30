Azarenka protects herself with a towel during her match against Kovinic in Paris. AFP7 via Europa Press / Europa Press

The day is not good in Paris, but at Roland Garros fire opens and while those chosen for the center court fight under cover, thus opening the cover that for so many years the tournament and the professionals have been demanding, on the outdoor courts the tennis players face to conditions of dogs that soak the clothes and fold the umbrellas of the few Parisian citizens who have achieved a ticket to attend the Sunday session. Rain, wind and a rather considerable cold in the first hour, when Victoria Azarenka, the reborn Azarenka, tries to solve her debut against Danka Kovinic.

The Belarusian dominates the game and the score is 2-1, but the water and the wind demand more and more prominence until the temporary suspension of the match is decided. The two players go to their respective chairs, but seeing that the action will take time to resume on the court Suzanne Lenglen, Azarenka, out of temper and wrapped in several towels, begins to lose patience until it explodes: “I will not wait sitting here for two minutes because it’s eight degrees, eight degrees! I live in Florida and it’s hot there … This is ridiculous, it’s too cold! ”He protests to the chair umpire first and then to the supervisor.

Then, the recent US Open finalist unilaterally decides to retire to the dressing room while her rival accepts the break in place. In the end, the story does not go beyond a scolding, despite the fact that her behavior could have cost her a punishment, and Azarenka wins peacefully 6-1 and 6-2. “It’s about them having a little understanding,” she later wields. “I know the conditions are the same for everyone, but I didn’t want to stay there and cool off. I’m not going to sit here to complain, but I think there are smarter ways to handle some situations. “

And she continues with a dart to the tournament, when asked if perhaps it would have been more advisable to definitively cancel the event since it could not be held on the original dates: “I had already been here in October and I knew that the conditions are not the best to play , but I think that sometimes Roland Garros does not communicate with the players or decides without consulting us… Cancel it? I don’t think so, because I want to compete and the lower-ranking players and doubles players have been affected financially, but I hope that some things will change in the future and they will be more open to dialogue ”.

In addition to this episode, the opening day holds the fall of the first two Spanish representatives who intervene, Sara Sorribes (6-4 and 6-0 against Simona Halep) and Pablo Andújar (6-3, 6-4 and 6-4 against Stefano Travaglia). Also, an unequal duel between two old rockers, Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray: the former wins 6-1, 6-3 and 6-2, and abruptly closes the way to the Scotsman, a true ode to both resilience. whatever the result. Almost in parallel, the precocious Cori Gauff (16 years old) achieves her first victory in the French great, with a double 6-3 against Johanna Konta, and gives another whip to British tennis.

As a closing, Alexander Zverev gets rid of Dennis Novak by 7-5, 6-2 and 6-4 and Diego Schwartzman is firm against Miomir Kekmanovic (6-0, 6-1 and 6-3). Shortly before, Juan Ignacio Londero knocked down Federico Delbonis in a kilometer-long duel resolved in 4h 54m: 6-4, 7-6 (1), 2-6, 1-6 and 14-12. A far cry, by any almost, from the tournament record in length, the 6h 33m used by Fabrice Santoro against Arnaud Clement in the 2004 first round.

