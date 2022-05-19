Several tennis players cause loss in the men’s box. The French Gaël Monfilsnumber 22 in the ATP ranking, was the last to announce that he will not be present in Paris due to an injury that has dragged on since the Masters 1,000 in Monte Carlo, which was held in mid-April.

Along with him, they will not be in this edition of Roland Garros either Matteo Berrettini, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Nick Kyrgios and Kei Nishikoriamong others.