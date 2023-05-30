The world number three, who was born in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, wrote the message in the Serbian language after his victory over American Alexander Kovacevich on Philippe Chatrier’s main court.

“Kosovo is our cradle, our stronghold, the center of the most important things for our country,” Djokovic, 36, told Serbian media at the tournament. “There are many reasons to write this on camera.”

He added, “I am not a politician and I have no intention of participating in political discussions, it is a very sensitive topic. Of course it pains me a lot as a Serb to see what is happening in Kosovo and the way our people have been expelled from the municipal offices, so this is the least I can do.”

He continued, “I do not regret anything and I will do it again because my position is clear. I am against war, violence and conflict of any kind, and I have always shown that publicly. Of course I sympathize with all people, but what is happening in Kosovo is a precedent in international law.”

He concluded, crowned with 22 major titles, saying: “As a public figure, but also as the son of a man born in Kosovo, I feel an additional responsibility to express my support for our people and Serbia as a whole.”

What prompted Djokovic to write “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia”?