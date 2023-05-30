The world number three, who was born in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, wrote the message in the Serbian language after his victory over American Alexander Kovacevich on Philippe Chatrier’s main court.
“Kosovo is our cradle, our stronghold, the center of the most important things for our country,” Djokovic, 36, told Serbian media at the tournament. “There are many reasons to write this on camera.”
He added, “I am not a politician and I have no intention of participating in political discussions, it is a very sensitive topic. Of course it pains me a lot as a Serb to see what is happening in Kosovo and the way our people have been expelled from the municipal offices, so this is the least I can do.”
He continued, “I do not regret anything and I will do it again because my position is clear. I am against war, violence and conflict of any kind, and I have always shown that publicly. Of course I sympathize with all people, but what is happening in Kosovo is a precedent in international law.”
He concluded, crowned with 22 major titles, saying: “As a public figure, but also as the son of a man born in Kosovo, I feel an additional responsibility to express my support for our people and Serbia as a whole.”
What prompted Djokovic to write “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia”?
- NATO-led peacekeepers on Monday dispersed Serb protesters who once again clashed with police in northern Kosovo to demand the sacking of newly elected Albanian mayors, as ethnic tensions rise in the Balkan country.
- Serbs in Kosovo boycotted last month’s municipal elections in northern towns, which allowed ethnic Albanians to take control of local councils despite a meager turnout of less than 3.5 percent of the electorate.
- Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti formally appointed the mayors last week, ignoring calls for an easing of tensions from the European Union and the United States, which championed the province’s independence from Serbia in 2008.
- Kosovo witnesses frequent confrontations in the north, as Belgrade encourages Serbs to challenge the country’s authorities, who seek to impose their sovereignty over the entire region.
- About 120,000 Serbs live in Kosovo, which has a population of 1.8 million, and the overwhelming majority are Albanians.
#Roland #Garros #Djokovic #raises #controversy #message #Kosovo #heart #Serbia
