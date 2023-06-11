Joko raised his tally to 23 Grand Slam titles, setting the record for himself, surpassing Rafael Nadal.

The title is Djokovic’s third in the French capital, and he has become the oldest player (36 years old) to be crowned champion at Roland Garros.

The Serbian also became one major title away from the record in the men’s and women’s categories, which was registered on behalf of Australian Margaret Court (24 titles).

Also, with this coronation, Goku will regain first place in the world ranking of professional players, which will be issued on Monday.