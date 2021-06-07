Paris (AFP)

American teenager Coco Gauff, ranked 25th in the world, eliminated her Tunisian counterpart, 26th seed Anas Jaber, by defeating her 6-3, 6-1 today at the French Open, to reach with Czech Barbora Krajicekova, ranked 33 in the world, the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

This was the third victory for the American against Anas Jaber in the fourth confrontation between them, as the Tunisian won her only victory in the quarter-finals of the Charleston tournament earlier this year.

Jaber failed to repeat the achievement of the Australian Open in early 2020, when she became the first Arab player to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament, before losing to American Sofia Kenin, who went on and won the title.

Gave, 17, who won the Roland Garros women’s title in 2018, said: “I am happy that I reached my first quarter-final at a Grand Slam, I played well today. And the American, who won in the Italian Parma tournament before arriving in Paris, the second title of her professional career after Linz 2019, and the first on clay: Parma gave me confidence on dirt, it was my first title on dirt, and I learned how to deal with pressure in important points.

Gauff will meet with Kraychikova, who in turn reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in singles, after defeating 2018 runner-up Sloane Stephens (59) 6-3, 6-0. After winning her first professional title in Strasbourg before arriving in Paris, Krajchikova scored her ninth straight victory against the 2017 US Open champion.